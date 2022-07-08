How the “Captain Marvel 2” actress approached the Role of Her New MCU Villain

The star of “Captain Marvel 2” Zawe Ashton talks about his approach to the role of the MCU villain. The upcoming Marvel Studios film will be the first film in the franchise from director Nia DaCosta, who will replace previous “Captain Marvel” directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. After a recent reshuffle in the schedule, the film under the official title “Miracles” is due to be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Not much is known about the storyline of the upcoming movie, but what has been made public mostly relates to superheroes. In “Miracles,” Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, was joined by Monica Rambo from Teyona Parris, who just completed a supporting role in “Vandavision,” and “Miss Marvel” star Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. While the three are expected to eventually unite, they will probably have some issues to solve first, as Monica still harbors resentment over Carol Danvers abandoning Maria Rambaud, her mother, from the 1990s until her death from cancer.

However, even if there is a conflict, “Miracles” has a villain, and Ashton has been announced as an unnamed antagonist so far. In an interview with NYT, the actress notes that her character can complicate this role, given that she always approaches her roles with a certain amount of sincere emotions. Although she doesn’t say anything about what is planned for her in the MCU movie, Ashton guarantees viewers that she will at least start by understanding the deeper meaning of her villain’s actions. Check out her answer below:

To be honest, I do not know any other way to do this. I have to start with something real, emotional and authentic, and build on that. I have to understand the deeper meaning in my head.

Ashton’s complication of the idea of a villain in “Miracles” would suit the franchise, since Captain Marvel’s plot twist with the Skrulls noticeably turned the fans’ idea of a changing alien race upside down. If she had played an alien character, perhaps another Kree, the villain could have been so fair due to the fact that he stood on the opposite side of the Kree-Skrull war, which Danvers sided with. If Captain Marvel has really tipped the scales as far as its strength allows, an opposing warrior taking steps to protect the interests of his planet may end up looking more sympathetic to viewers.

On top of that, Captain Marvel from the MCU is not a character that fans know particularly well, as they have only seen her in brief appearances outside of her origin story. Viewers of the Disney+ TV show will see a stronger personal connection with Monica and Kamala, who offer two completely different views of Carol Danvers: one skeptical, the other adoring. Whoever Ashton’s villain turns out to be in Captain Marvel 2, it’s likely to be someone who can shake up both of these points of view so that all three can eventually come together as equals.