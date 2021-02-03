How the arrival of God will affect the Devil

The show’s co-showrunner was asked how face-to-face contact with God (Dennis Haysbert) will affect Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Joe Henderson replied: Much of Lucifer’s relationship with God is about this distance.

The interesting thing is to choose someone like Dennis Haysbert who has that inherent warmth, plays against the type you would expect, but also leans towards a kind of fatherly energy that he gives. He has that presence of the Father that you don’t want to disappoint.

The father who seems warm, but could also probably get mad at him at any moment. God has incredible energy. And he opens up Lucifer in ways that he has chosen to close as the wayward son.

The Lucifer (Tom Ellis) writers previously hinted that God’s (Dennis Haysbert) arrival on Earth revolves around a question he has for his devilish son.

While what God wants to know about Lucifer and the release date of season 5 part 2 is unknown, it is confirmed that season 6 is the final season of the heavenly series on Netflix.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith among others.