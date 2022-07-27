How strong is the Justice Society compared to the DC EU Justice League?

The Justice Society is due to make its DCEU debut with Black Adam, and this naturally raises the question of whether they are more powerful than the DCEU Justice League. Although the Justice Society has not been very active in modern times, they are still an integral part of the DC universe, and in the universe they can be considered as important as the Justice League in comics. Thus, there are certain advantages in trying to compare two teams and determine which one comes out on top.

There are many superhero teams in the DC universe, but the two most famous of them are the Justice League and the Justice Society. Both teams were conceived with the idea of combining the biggest DC superheroes into a single entity, and Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, the “Trinity” of DC, were even part of both teams; this was later reworked because the Justice Society existed in an alternate universe. Despite all this, the Justice Society has received little attention for decades, and whenever they appear, they are usually veterans who have mostly retired and leave everything to the Justice League. However, various stories of recent years have brought them back into the spotlight, and their upcoming appearance in “Black Adam” is notable not only because it is their debut in live action, but also because it is a rare case when they are active simultaneously with the Justice League.

Since the Justice Society and the Justice League operate simultaneously in the DCEU, it is necessary to answer one important question: which of them is stronger in the DCEU. At the moment, it’s impossible to know if the two teams will ever interact with each other, especially when the status of the Justice League in the DCEU has been changing since their debut. However, comparing the two teams can still give an idea of how strong the Justice Society is expected to be in the DCEU and what role they may play in the future.

How Strong is the Justice Society of America in DC Comics

At least in the comics, the Justice Society is always portrayed as one of the most powerful teams in the DC universe. The Golden Age versions of Flash and Green Lantern, although weaker than their modern counterparts, are still among the strongest superheroes, and Dr. Faith, Ghost and Thunderer from the Justice Society stand out as the three strongest characters in the whole world. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Moreover, participants such as Sandman, Mister Terrific and Starman were portrayed as specialists in various types of weapons, and Wildcat is such an experienced fighter that he taught other superheroes to fight, including Batman and Superman.

As for specific feats, the Justice Society has two that serve as true testimony to their strength. First, the Justice Society defeated the Scandinavian figure Surtur after World War II to prevent him from starting Ragnarok and destroying the world. Later, they successfully fought Gog, an Ancient God who was so powerful that he had to be sealed behind the Wall of the Spring, which was not even necessary for most of the New Gods. With these feats in mind, in addition to the strength levels of individual members, it becomes clear that the Justice Society is one of the most powerful superhero teams in DC comics.

Will the Black Adam Justice Society be more powerful than the DCEU Justice League?

As for the DCEU Justice Society version, while they will certainly be powerful, they are probably not as strong as the DCEU Justice League. Judging by the trailers of “Black Adam”, there are only four members in this version of the Justice Society, and only Dr. Faith is a strong attacker, while Hawkman, Cyclone and Atom Smasher are relatively low-level superheroes. Meanwhile, everyone in the Justice League is constantly portrayed as one of the strongest superheroes in the entire DC universe both in the DCEU and beyond, so in this version of the Justice Society there is only one character who is at a higher level of power in the DC Universe, it is unlikely that the Justice Society will be able to surpass them.

Will the Justice Society of America replace the Justice League in the DCEU?

In addition to comparing forces, it is worth asking one more question: is the Justice Society going to replace the Justice League in the DCEU. New films about Aquaman and Wonder Woman are still in development, so there is a clear interest in continuing the stories of some characters, but this does not mean that their story as a team will continue.