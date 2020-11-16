How Stefan Salvatore is back for a shocking parade

The Vampire Diaries was so popular that Plec conceived two spin-offs, The Originals and Legacies. The Originals focused on the exploits of the Mikaelson family, who left Mystic Falls to settle in their old New Orleans home.

In 2016, Paul Wesley, who played Stefan, guest-starred on season 3 of The Originals, playing a pivotal role in one of the season’s biggest story arcs.

Stefan ran into Klaus, who was enraged when he learned that Stefan was running from the Huntress, as Rayna killed many of Klaus’ men in the 19th century. Klaus threatened to kill Stefan if he didn’t leave in The Originals.

But after talking to new mom Caroline Forbes, Klaus changed his mind. When Rayna and Stefan clashed in the swamp, Klaus arrived and killed Rayna, saving Stefan’s life in The Originals.

The story was set in the season 3 episode of The Originals. Stefan’s arrival in New Orleans coincided with an uncertain time for the Mikealsons, who had learned of a prophecy that heralded the downfall of the family.

Fans were expecting to see more crossovers of their favorite characters from The Vampire Diaries during the fifth and final season of The Originals. Stefan died in the series finale The Vampire Diaries, but there was a chance that he would return.



