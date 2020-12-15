How social networks make money from our data

The FTC asked nine social media companies for detailed information about the collection, use and sale of their user data.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States ordered social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, to provide information on how they use their users’ personal data to generate income.

Six other social media and video platform companies will be part of the US trade regulator’s investigation: Amazon.com, YouTube, TikTok, Discord, Reddit, Snapchat and YouTube.

According to the FTC statement, the objective of the investigation is to learn how companies collect data about users, how they decide which ads to show and how algorithms are used, among other information.

Additionally, the agency wants to know how the commercial practices of these companies affect their underage and adolescent users.

The order is based on what is established in the FTC minutes, in its section 6b, which allows the Commission to initiate wide-ranging studies that “do not have a specific purpose of applying justice,” the statement read.

Companies have 45 days to respond to requests, which are often used to generate policies or recommend legislation.

Networks dominate our lives

In a joint statement, two Democratic commissioners, Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Slaughter, and a Republican, Christine Wilson, signaled their impetus for the order.

“Never before has there been an industry capable of policing and monetizing so much about our personal lives,” they wrote.

“Social media and video streaming companies now follow users everywhere through ever-present apps on their mobile devices. This constant access allows these companies to monitor where users are going, who they interact with, and what they are doing. … Too much about the industry remains dangerously opaque, ”the statement said.

What information does the FTC ask for?

A document obtained by Somagnews (through arstechnica.com) shows the specific information that the FTC requests from each company, including extremely detailed data on monthly users, newspapers and commercial and advertising strategies.

"We’re working, as we always do, to ensure the FTC has the information it needs to understand how Twitter operates its services." – Twitter spokesperson https://t.co/cSy1K9OgaT — Jack Morse (@jmorse_) December 14, 2020

The request for information on potential acquisition or divestment plans is striking, at a time when Facebook faces monopoly allegations that could cost it the forced sale of WhatsApp and Instagram, its two main social media platforms.

Interestingly, each business is also required to say how many users have inaccurate demographic information and how it accounts for targeted advertising, including inaccurately targeted advertising.

In other words, among other things, the FTC wants to know: Does it pay back advertisers if it doesn’t target the groups they are trying to reach?

