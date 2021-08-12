How Social Media Improves User Safety

Social media has become a part of the daily life of billions of people around the world. Every new day of the average person begins with chatting with friends, watching the news, or looking for interesting content. But how safe is social media? Can anyone create an account and not worry about trolls, scammers, or toxic users? How does social media improve user safety? Let’s find it out!

You Can Narrow Your Social Circle

Many people think that social media is like a huge subway station where millions of people constantly push each other back, and privacy has become nothing more than a beautiful word. This is partly true, but you shouldn’t despair. Each user can independently choose their social circle and not be afraid of trolls or toxic people.

Add as friends only those people whom you know and create a list of users with whom you are interested in communicating. Social media allows you to ignore those you are not interested in. Only you can choose people who are important to you.

You Can Set Your Profiles to Private

Let’s say you want to use Facebook or any other website only for content consumption and communication with 5-10 people. Then you can set your profile to private. What are the benefits of this step to the modern person? First, all third-party users will not see your photos, videos, posts, and other types of content. Secondly, only you will decide who you want to add as friends and how this will affect your level of safety. Finally, private accounts allow everyone to feel at least a basic level of protection and not worry about toxic users.

You Can Use Fake Accounts

Social media empowers everyone to be completely safe. You do not need to create an account and provide your real name or add your photo. Instead, call yourself Freddie Mercury or Darth Vader and download a photo for your avatar from the Internet. What is the advantage of this solution? Well, if you cannot be identified by place of residence, photo, or name, then you can anonymously visit someone’s pages, groups and communicate without restrictions. This does not mean that you need to become toxic or offend anyone. On the contrary, fake accounts are needed to feel freedom in social media and speak the truth. At the same time, you can remain anonymous and consume content safely.

You Can Block Anyone Who Bothers You

Many people perceive the Internet as a place to leave all negativity and express a kind of protest to the whole world. You’ve probably met toxic social media users at least once who were rude to you. Just like in real life, you have a chance to say goodbye to such strange individuals. Any social network has the function of blocking accounts.

If you are tired of someone or want to prevent personal threats, you can block the annoying users with one click. Even if a person hasn’t written anything to you yet, you can add them to the blocklist. There is nothing wrong with saying to yourself, “I should block these guys and no one will text me curses or toxic comments in the middle of the night.” Life is too short to spend it dealing with aggressive people.

You Can Always Recognize the Fakes

One of the main advantages of social media is the ability to recognize fakes relatively quickly. The fact is that not all toxic people create new profiles and carefully collect photos and data to look unsuspicious. Most fake accounts have only a few followers and photos.

You may not even find a single post on a suspicious person’s profile. But, as a rule, people always want to share some thoughts, images, or stories with others. This desire is dictated by the fact that any person is a social being who needs approval, support, and positive emotions.

This is another way to recognize a fake. As a rule, people are not inclined to threaten anyone on social media, gossip, or try to find out your account information. That is why you can immediately recognize such individuals and complain to the site’s administration on which you are registered. All you need is a couple of screenshots and the ID of the toxic person who threatened you. Typically, most moderators on Facebook and other sites can help you quickly.

Final Words

Social media can be quite safe if you know the basic rules for being careful. Follow all the recommendations, and you can see that almost all social media can improve the user’s safety. Moreover, if you create an additional account, no one will identify you, and you can communicate with some people, read news and watch media content. Enjoy social media, and don’t worry about anything.