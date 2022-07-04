How Shirahoshi Can Change the Balance of Power in One Piece

One Piece is filled with mysteries, and it’s amazing that even after a thousand chapters, Eichiro Oda managed to keep a few secrets a secret. Ancient weapons are one of the biggest mysteries of One Piece. There are three Ancient Weapons – Pluto, Poseidon and Uranus. All three are considered capable of causing widespread destruction. It was during the Alabasta Arch that the Ancient Weapon was first correctly mentioned.

Crocodile wanted to get Pluto, which is considered the greatest warship in history. It is considered powerful enough to destroy an entire island. With such ridiculous strength, it’s no wonder why several characters are trying to get hold of one of the Ancient Weapons. So far, only one Ancient weapon has been shown, and that’s Poseidon. Unlike Pluto, Poseidon is actually a living being. The current owner of this power is Shirahoshi, the princess of the Island of Fishmen.

The Prophecy

Even before Shirahoshi was born, Shirley predicted that Neptune’s daughter would be born with a power potentially capable of destroying the world. The poneglyph on Skypia spoke of Poseidon, who led Roger’s Pirates to the Island of the Fishmen. Arriving at Fishman Island, Auden read two poneglyphs, and one of them contained Joyboy’s apology to the inhabitants of Fishman Island for not fulfilling his part of the promise.

Since Shirahoshi was not yet born at this time, Roger was also unable to fulfill Joyboy’s dream. By the time Shirahoshi was finally born, Roger had been executed by the World Government. It took Shirahoshi several years to awaken the dormant power. When she saw Myosgard threatening her mother, Shirahoshi started crying and her voice attracted the massive Sea Kings. When Otohime found out about Shirahoshi’s power, she was the first to declare that it was the strongest force in the world. Otohime understood that if this power fell into the wrong hands, it could lead to disaster, so she did everything to protect her daughter.

Years later, when the Straw Hat Pirates visited Fishman Island, Shirahoshi grew up, but still couldn’t control the power dormant inside her. She had a moment when she summoned the Sea Kings to take Noah away and prevent him from falling to the Island of the Fishmen.

Shirahoshi learned a lot after meeting Luffy. She was able to get out of her comfort zone and go into Dreams, but it turned out to be not the best experience for her, because

The Heavenly Dragon tried to enslave her

. Fortunately for Sirahosi, the Quixote Myosgard was nearby, and he attacked Charlos. Miosgard then apologized to Sirahosi and the others for Charlos’ behavior.

The Power to change the world

Poseidon can talk to the Sea Kings and give them orders. The sea kings are giants, and they can easily destroy a huge ship. Poseidon’s power is designed to bring Noah to the surface to keep his promise to Joy Boy. However, the promise was not fulfilled, and for many generations the power of Poseidon was passed on to mermaids born into the royal family. However, none of them were able to awaken the power before Shirahoshi. Shirahoshi is not a violent person, so it is logical to assume that she would not use her power to destroy the islands.

However, it would have been different if Shirahoshi had been captured and used by someone. The Sea Kings are not stupid in fact, they do not destroy anything without first considering the possible harm associated with the order, but if the life of Shirahoshi is in danger, they will have no choice. With a huge army of sea kings, Shirahoshi can easily destroy entire islands. A huge number of Sea Kings would be enough to crush almost everyone. Besides being strong, their ability to think makes them even more deadly. If she stays on Luffy’s side, they will finally be able to accomplish what Joy Boy wanted to do years ago. However, if she is abducted by the World Government or any other villain, it could mean the death of the world.

Is she the strongest character?

Being an Ancient Weapon, the Shirahoshi is extremely dangerous to the security of the World Government. During the Arch of Dreams, they were seen with a poster of Sirahosi, which means that they found out that Sirahosi is Poseidon.

Although Shirahoshi has incredible strength, she does not have the strength to stand up for herself, and this has been emphasized countless times on Fishman Island. She needs someone to protect her, so if a person is sent to kill her and if no one is near her at that time, Shirahoshi will inevitably die.