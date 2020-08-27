How safe is it to use WhatsApp?

Although WhatsApp is constantly updated to protect user privacy, there are still some security flaws in the application

WhtasApp is the worldwide messaging network par excellence, it gets millions of downloads a day, and over the years its growth is unmatched, at least so far.

But not everything is perfect, since the application also has some security flaws that can violate the privacy of the user, leaving them as easy prey for hacks and data theft.

Hackers have managed more than once and in virtually every possible way to steal user accounts or information.

If you are one of those who use WhatsApp for everything, from the simplest conversations to work meetings, we recommend that you take a look at the following security flaws that the application has not solved yet, at least to be forewarned.

1. Non-encrypted backups

If there is something that helps us not to lose photos, videos, audios or important conversations, those are the backups.

However, on these platforms the backups are not encrypted and are exposed to a potential risk of falling into the wrong hands. So think twice about what to do with really important information.

2. There is no privacy in your states

The current design of WhatsApp allows all your contacts who also have the app to access your Status. The way to change this is to go to Settings> Account> Privacy> States.

There you can define if your States can only be seen by your Contacts, exclude some specific contacts or only share with a group of people. Without a doubt, being visible to everyone by default is not the best. The recommendation is that if you are going to put States that you do not want everyone to see, take the time to restrict access to them.

3. Share data with Facebook

Although it was initially said that although Facebook bought WhatsApp this would not imply that the two apps shared data, the truth is that they do. The use of the data and the phone number is something that one app knows about the other.

Facebook has announced an early integration, with which a Facebook Messenger user can send messages to another WhatsApp user and each person will respond from their messenger without having to be in the same app. This merger will also be joined by Instagram, owned by Facebook.

Finally, the use of the WhatsApp Desktop or WhatsApp Web versions increases the risks that the computer where you use the messaging app will be infected by a virus or be penetrated by hackers, since many cyber criminals constantly “clone” similar pages. to WhatsApp for desktop, seeking to deceive the users of the application. Likewise, it is a risk to open links of doubtful origin.

It must be taken into account that more than one billion people use it around the world on a regular basis, so it is easy to imagine the amount of risks it can represent.

In some countries, the digital platform has implemented the payment function through WhatsApp, which has been a major test for its security, since it involves the transfer of funds between bank accounts and account and card numbers are passed through that route. of credit. Informally, many people do the same, however, it is advisable to look for safer options.



