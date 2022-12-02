How Ryan Gosling Caused Legal Trouble from Michigan for Making a Movie “similar” to Vin Diesel’s Iconic Fast and Furious Franchise

Ryan Gosling became famous only at the age of 13 thanks to the Disney show “Mickey Mouse Club”. After this children’s favorite show, the Canadian artist climbs the ladder of success in the entertainment industry. While the 2004 romantic drama “Diary of Memory” brought him great fame and critical acclaim. The 42-year-old star starred in several blockbusters of different genres, securing the image of a universal actor.

His notable roles include Sebastian Wilder in La La Land and Jacob Palmer in Madness, Stupidity, Love. The actor has received many awards and two Oscar nominations. Fans have never seen a film in which the Goslings starred, and which was not a commercial success. However, one day he caused legal problems from Michigan due to the fact that he made a film “similar” to Vin Diesel’s cult franchise “Fast and Furious”.

Ryan Gosling may never have imagined that his film would be followed by lawsuits.

Back in 2011, The Hollywood Reporter published the shocking news that a Michigan woman sued FilmDistrict for a misleading trailer. The report revealed that a woman named Sarah Deming applied to participate in the movie “Drive” starring Ryan Gosling. She claimed that the trailer evokes thrills in the style of “Fast and Furious” and simulates the audience.

“Driving was very little like a chase or a racing action movie… very little driving in a movie,” the lawsuit said in a statement.

Moreover, a woman from Michigan asked for compensation and demanded that the trailer be stopped because it contains misleading content. However, all these claims had no valid grounds, and the case was dismissed. Even the fans didn’t agree with the accusations made by Deming because they liked the movie.

More than ten years ago, “Drive” was released with a bang and attracted a lot of attention from viewers. The rating was amazing: IMDb rated the film 7.8 stars out of 10, and Rotten Tomatoes approved the film with a rating of 93%. The film flourished, earning $81.4 million at the box office, which was a huge success with a budget of $15 million. Fans really liked the game of Ryan Gosling, who played the role of a Hollywood stuntman.

