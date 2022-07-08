How Rick and Morty Broke Their Time Travel Rule

Although the creators of “Rick and Morty” promised that the hit Adult Swim would never focus on time travel, the series managed to find the perfect circumvention of this rule. “Rick and Morty” faked almost every facet of the sci-fi genre, and the show parodied everything from alien life forms to interdimensional travel. However, some of the themes were too banal even for “Rick and Morty” to bring them to life, and the show vowed never to use images that were too tired to feel fresh.

For example, co-authors Justin Royland and Dan Harmon have stated that there will never be time travel stories in Rick and Morty, since they have already been driven to death, and all possible stories related to this topic have already been investigated. However, “Rick and Morty”, a parody of the Terminator, “Rattlestar Ricklactica” (season 4, episode 4) managed to talk about time travel while still making fun of how tired the convention is. The plot of the episode combined a convoluted story about time travel with a parody of the cliche about time travel, which means that Rick and Morty managed to neatly circumvent the show’s own rules.

Starting with the fact that Morty accidentally killed a space snake, the plot of Rattlestar Ricklactica quickly got out of control and turned into a messy, illegible pile-up, showing how complex the topic of time travel can become even in one short twenty minutes. – a minute episode. When thoroughly interrogated, plots about time travel often turn out to be contradictory and confusing, as evidenced by the Terminator sequel “Genesis”, parodied by the snake story of Rick and Morty. Thus, the episode “Rick and Morty” was able to technically provide the series with a story about time travel, while at the same time proving that Royland and Harmon were right, and the topic was too confusing, complicated and overly studied to be taken seriously.

Why Rick and Morty’s Time Travel Story Became a Success

From the very beginning of the episode, it becomes clear that “Rattlestar Ricklactica” is not one of the more serious episodes of “Rick and Morty” that will have implications for the show’s overarching narrative. The episode gleefully relies on its own stupidity, which makes the inability to keep up with the contradictory, self-defeating time travel gambits more fun than disappointing. Some of the most hated, seemingly silly “Rick and Morty” plots made an important contribution to the show’s larger story arc, but “Rattlestar Ricklactica” succeeded precisely because the episode avoided such an approach.

Since viewers were well aware that nothing that happened between the various snakes of these different realities would have a serious impact on the main characters, viewers were free to enjoy the episode of “Rick and Morty” without trying to track its merging, crumbling mess of timelines. Even the silly ending of deus ex machina worked because there was nothing serious about this episode, so the fact that “Rattlestar Ricklactica” ended with such a silly, self-referential coda seemed appropriate, not lazy. Thus, by writing a time travel story that didn’t follow its own logic and proved that time travel stories were more work than they were worth, “Rick and Morty” managed to break their own rules without contradicting themselves.