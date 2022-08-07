How Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Can Learn from Gen 5’s Biggest Controversy

In the upcoming Pokemon games of the 9th generation, Scarlet and Violet, there are many games ahead from which they can learn lessons, including the 5th generation and the controversial regional pokedex. Not all players liked this feature, but it has its advantages, and Scarlet and Violet were able to make it work. They are due out on November 18, so unless there are any unforeseen delays, it should only be a few months before fans find out which Pokemon they can catch and when.

In Pokémon Black and White, the regional Pokédex meant that players could only catch Pokemon of the 5th generation until it was upgraded to the national Pokédex. This meant that the main Pokemon, such as Evie and even the mascot of the series Pikachu, were not available until the end of the game, after the players defeated Getsis. Despite the many exciting new Pokemon introduced in these games, players were not happy that they could not find their old favorites. Less popular designs like Garbodor or Vanilluxe definitely didn’t help, as did Emboar, the third starter Pokemon of the Fire/Fighting Type series in a row. Fortunately, the regional pokedex was changed in the sequels, Black 2 and White 2, and now Black and White are looked at with love, despite their bad first impression.

The full pokedex of Scarlet and Violet is still mostly unknown, despite many leaks and rumors, the truthfulness of which should be taken with a grain of salt. Most of the new Pokemon that have been officially introduced to date have immediately become favorites, so the thought of those who have not yet appeared is exciting. If fans fall in love with local Pokemon, as in such as Sprigatito and Lechonk, then one of the biggest problems with the 5th generation regional Pokedex may cease to be a problem. Like most things about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s far from a certainty, but it can be a great feature if done right.

It would be cool if Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had a modified 5th generation regional pokedex

It’s hard to say what the 5th generation regional pokedex will look like for Pokémon SV, but hopefully it won’t be so tough. The reaction after the release of “Black and White” means that it may not be an exact copy, which may be a good thing. Locking down every Pokemon from previous generations to post-game—no matter how good the new ones are — can be discouraging. It would be better to introduce a National Pokedex much earlier, or even make it a separate Pokedex available from the very beginning. Pokémon SV has a lot of potential, returning classic features such as the Black and White regional pokedex, provided that they are improved, and Pokémon does not repeat the mistakes of past games.

Fortunately, the trailers and video teasers that have been released so far indicate that at least some Pokemon from previous generations will be available quite early. Pikachu was shown as a partner of one of the trainers in the second trailer (via GameSpot), which demonstrated a multiplayer mode for four players Scarlet and Violet, and also revealed many others, such as Fletchinder and Chutl. This does not rule out the possibility of a 5th generation-style regional Pokedex, but indicates that there will be enough returning Pokemon to balance the new ones, which bodes well for Scarlet and Violet, who are learning from the problems of the 5th generation. However, all Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet have not been confirmed, so the ratio of new and classic Pokemon is still unknown.

Advantages and disadvantages of regional pokedex in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The advantage of regional pokedexes in Scarlet and Violet is that it will help make them unique. Even though it is a returnable function, it has been delayed since 2010, so it can still be used to highlight Gen 9 among past games. Especially due to the reluctance of the Pokémon series to change or innovate for so long, almost everything that makes them unique is a positive thing. Another advantage is that this will mean the appearance of new Pokemon. New monsters to capture and fight, and in recent generations, new forms of the old ones are always exciting, and Gen 5 had plenty to choose from. If Scarlet and Violet follow her example, many cool new monsters may appear, including Pokemon with combinations of types that are not in the series, such as Ghost/Stone.

Of course, with a large number of new Pokemon, there is a chance of bad ones appearing. Every generation has its share of bad Pokemon designs, and Generation 5 has more of them than most. Cryoganal, Stunfisk and Sawk are just a few examples of unpopular designs that might not have appeared if Black and White had Pokemon from previous generations that could be used instead. It’s possible that Scarlet and Violet will have one of the worst Pokemon designs the series has ever seen, or perhaps even more, despite the good ones that have been shown so far.