How playable Crime King in Modder, Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the most successful exclusives on PlayStation 4, and gave fans of the webhead a great chance to experience adventures in the shoes of their neighborhood buddy. But have you ever imagined what it would be like to be able to play the whole journey in the shoes of Kingpin, the Kingpin?

A modder brought this crazy reality to life and you can check the result through the following video player, where the villain takes the position of savior of the country:

Since the material was produced on a modified console, it is obviously not available to the public, so all we can do is watch the video and marvel at Wilson Fisk’s heroic version busting his own henchmen on a fury day.

Would you like to play this mod? What did you think of this heroic version of the villain? Comment below!



