How Pete Davidson Supposedly Feels About Kanye West’s Controversial Comments and the Loss of a Business Partnership

Kanye West is still at the center of the news cycle after controversial statements, including anti-Semitic rhetoric. Since then, the rapper has lost a number of lucrative business partnerships with several well-known companies. Celebrities such as Howard Stern also condemned the comments he made. West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also spoken out against him, but how does Kardashian’s ex, Pete Davidson, feel about the situation? Well, the new report claims that it is known how the comedian thought at that time.

Earlier this year, Pete Davidson found himself embroiled in a (mostly one-sided) social media feud with Kanye West, who disagrees with the actor and comedian with Kim Kardashian. West declared Davidson a “civil war” and even cruelly ridiculed him in a music video. The fashion mogul eventually seemed to put an end to the feud, but he returned to social media to grill Davidson after he and Kardashian broke up in August. With all this, a Hollywood Life source now claims that the Saturday Night Live alum thinks West’s recent failures are the result of “karma.” Davidson is also reportedly “much happier” after the viral feud and is glad the singer isn’t shooting at him anymore.:

He struggled, dealt with Kanye, everyone in his life felt relieved that he was no longer dependent on Kanye’s mood, and hoped that he would never face something like this again. He’s still upset, he cares about Kim and understands what she’s dealing with, it’s terrible.

Another news agency source claims that the “King of Staten Island” star also “never thought Kanye would pursue so many people as cruelly as he came after him.” However, he allegedly feels sympathy for the “Heartless” singer, given his own history of struggling with mental health. However, they say that now the actor is mainly focused on the well-being of Kim Kardashian:

Pete is only concerned about how Kim is doing, because even though they are no longer together, Pete knows what Kanye is capable of and how much it affects Kim and the children. He just feels sorry for all the participants.

This is in line with a previous report on the alleged interactions of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in the Ye situation. It was said that Davidson supported Kardashian and often texted her after an argument about the rapper’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. So, eventually, more and more evidence is emerging that seems to add plausibility to the idea that Davidson is listening to his former partner.

Meanwhile, Adidas, CAA, Balenciaga and other companies have dropped Kanye West over the last week or so. In particular, he saw a significant drop in his net worth due to the termination of a deal with a German sportswear company. West recently returned to Instagram and stated in a post that he lost a total of two billion dollars in one day. He also addressed his controversial remarks and stated that the negative reaction only proves his point. According to him, society seeks to “drown out” those whose views do not coincide with the opinion of the majority.

It goes without saying that Ye is busy with his current issues, including a lawsuit that Candice Owens may be involved in. So he’s probably not too focused on Pete Davidson right now. Although, given the unpredictability of the star, there is always a chance that at some point he finds fault with the comedian again.