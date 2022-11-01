How One Line from Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West” Became Controversial Because of Similar Songs

Will Smith has had an incredibly successful career in Hollywood. The “Men in Black” actor is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. Over the years, he has established himself as an outstanding part of our generation. Despite the fact that Smith is a very popular person and an incredible performer, he is no stranger to controversy. Time and again, the actor found himself in hot water for several reasons. But do you remember that the I Am Legend actor was a popular singer and producer before his debut in Hollywood?

Will Smith was a very successful musician and rapper before he debuted in the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Some of his songs, including Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It and Switch, also peaked on the Billboard charts. While Smith has undoubtedly had a taste of commercial success and fame in his music career, did you know that one of the lines from his hugely popular song Wild Wild West has become a point of contention for related songs? Here’s all you need to know.

Will Smith’s Wild, Wild West

Will Smith’s Wild Wild West was one of the most popular songs of its time. The song was at number one on the Billboard 100 for almost a week. The song was also part of the movie of the same name starring Will Smith. Although the song was a hit, one of its lines, “Any damsel in distress should take off that dress when she meets Jim West,” was not well received, as some fans took to Reddit to express their opinions about the Wild, Wild West and related songs.

The song Wild Wild Smith was first released in 1999, the same year the film was released.

The “Men in Black” actor still Apologizes for the “Wild, Wild West”

Will Smith is unhappy with his 1999 film Wild, Wild West. Interestingly, the Emancipation actor turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix for this film. Earlier, speaking in Cannes, he shared: “There was a lag — about the time of the Wild Wild West. I found myself promoting something because I want to win, not promoting something because I believe in it.”

Have you watched the movie? Or were you listening to a song? Have you been offended? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.