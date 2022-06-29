How One Changed from Final Fantasy 3 to FF16

Over the years, Square Enix has really relied on Final Fantasy’s status as an anthology series. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that its functions have changed dramatically between parts, depending on the themes of each universe. Despite the fact that the main games have a common naming structure, each of them is often separated from the others. One of the best ways to see this phenomenon in action is to take a look at the iconic Final Fantasy appeal.

One call that has remained an almost constant presence in the history of Final Fantasy since its debut is One. Despite the fact that the entity in question is significantly different from the one found in Norse mythology and its masterminds, such as God of War: Ragnarok, One from Square Enix is still a formidable force. Given that the character will reappear in Final Fantasy 16 next year, now is the right time to find out how One has changed.

One in Final Fantasy 3

Like most of the cult invocations of the series, One first appeared back in 1990’s Final Fantasy 3. Much of what fans have come to love about this creature and what has helped keep him popular alongside Ifrit and Shiva was established during his debut appearance. Despite this, it should be noted that the character actually has only a few features in common with his Scandinavian namesake.

Unlike Odin from Norse mythology, the incarnation of Square Enix often had more in common with the dark knights from the legends of King Arthur. Clad in elaborate armor and a demonic helmet, One of Final Fantasy 3 was the first to establish this trend. While the unarmed horse, on which one can always see the called one, is inspired by his mythological counterpart, it should be noted that God preferred an 8-legged horse named Sleipnir.

However, from the point of view of mechanics, Final Fantasy 3 created a blueprint for the Odin franchise, which has since been imitated in almost every part. As in future games, FF3 players had to prove they were worthy enough to summon Odin by defeating him in a boss battle. His iconic Zantetsuken attack, in which he cuts enemies in half with a sword, also first appeared during this fight.

One of Final Fantasy 4

Players didn’t have to wait long for Odin’s second appearance after his FF3 debut. What’s striking about his role in Final Fantasy 4 is the fact that summoning takes a more prominent role in the overall narrative of the game. During the adventure, it turns out that the Baron’s king turned into Odin after his murder at the hands of Cagnazzo. After a boss battle in the Baron’s Castle, Ridia gets the opportunity to summon him into battle.

One of Final Fantasy 5

Despite the fact that One of Final Fantasy 5 has a lot in common with the incarnations that followed it, this particular version deserves special attention. This is because of each Odin that appeared in the series, it can be concluded that FF5 is the most mythologically accurate. Riding a six-legged horse similar to Sleipnir, this spell also wields a spear named Gungnir. Which, importantly, is the same weapon that the Scandinavian god used.

The Era of Odin’s Optional Invocations

Since most of his images and attacks were fixed in earlier installments, Odin experienced a period of stability after Final Fantasy 5. In Final Fantasy 6, 7, 8 and 9, the character played more of a background role in terms of gameplay. as an optional challenge that players can unlock with additional work. For example, in FF6, players could add a summon to their arsenal after they stumbled upon its magic in an Ancient Castle.

Similarly, Odin from Final Fantasy 7 can be summoned by members of Cloud’s squad after his Summoning Matter is taken from the Shinra Mansion in Nibelheim. However, like most of these images, Odin’s set of moves was technically changed in the JRPG of the PS1 era. For example, instead of welding Gungnir in Scandinavian style, this version has access to the corresponding Gunga Lance setting.

In Final Fantasy 8, players can unlock Odin’s ability to appear at the beginning of a battle as a random summon. However, this is not easy to do, since first he must be defeated during a time-limited battle in the ruins of the Center, while the player is in a hurry to solve a series of puzzles. If this is done before the battle with the Safe, One will appear at the beginning of the boss battle. After being quickly defeated by the villain, he will apparently be reborn as Gilgamesh and will stay with the player until the end of the game.

In comparison, the optional One in Final Fantasy 9 has been modified to make it simpler. When it comes to gameplay, Dagger can summon Odin whenever she is equipped with Dark Matter. Reflecting his role in FF4 and 8, Odin also plays a minor role in the game’s plot.