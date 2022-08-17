How Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Supposedly Cope with Co-Parenting During Custody Drama

Being a celebrity is not easy; while fame is a dream that can bring amazing opportunities, it also makes things like personal life a very public affair. This is especially true of celebrity breakups. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis hit the headlines after their breakup, and now we know how the former couple allegedly copes with co-parenting amid their custody drama.

After their breakup, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were involved in some legal battles regarding their children and where exactly they were going to raise them. The situation escalated when Wilde received custody documents during the presentation of her upcoming thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling” at CinemaCon. And, according to People, the two directors are raising children without actually talking to each other directly. As stated by an anonymous insider,

She and Jason don’t talk to each other, so they are helped to communicate about the detention schedule.

Well, that’s it. Co-parenting after a breakup can definitely have its own problems, as various celebrities have testified over the years. But to do so without any actual communication is another feat that shows just how brutal the ongoing litigation between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seems to be.

According to this People post, it appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are communicating through a third party regarding their custody schedule for their two children. Perhaps this decision was made for the moral and legal assistance of both sides, as their trial continues to make headlines. And through it all, they seem to be trying to help their children.

The main issue of the litigation between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde seems to be where they plan to raise their children. It is reported that there are three main contenders: New York, London and Los Angeles. Actor Ted Lasso wants the children to grow up in the Big Apple, where they were born, although a judge recently denied this. The same anonymous source also cited quotes talking about Wilde:

She hopes they can find a better life situation for everyone.

While custody battles can often be messy, the stakes probably rise when the public watches it all get shaken out. And in addition to the headlines made due to the breakup of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, the incident with the submission to CinemaCon attracted even more attention. One has to wonder how much this public moment has affected their current policy of no contact.

Despite the interpersonal drama, both Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde seem to be doing well professionally. Sudeikis is very popular as the main character Ted Lasso, and Wilde’s new film “Don’t Worry, Darling” will be released on September 23. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.