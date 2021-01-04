How old is Sophie Skelton and her character Brianna

Production on Outlander season 6 is about to begin, but some fans have been wondering the age of actress Sophie Skelton and her character, so this is what is known.

Actress Sophie Skelton, was born on March 7, 1996, so she is currently 26 years old, but she will celebrate her 27 very soon and will surely talk about it like last year.

On her birthday last year, Sophie used her official Instagram account to celebrate her 26 years with her followers, in which she was happy for her day.

At the time she wrote, “Thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes! Making 26 proud and #notdrunkatall.” While her followers congratulated her on her day.

While the role Skelton plays in Outlander, Brianna Fraser, is almost similar in age to hers, well, 4 years older.

Brianna Fraser was born on November 23, 1948, so in the series she is currently 23 years old. According to the Outlander fandom website.



