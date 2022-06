“The First Murder” is a school drama full of monsters. Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis) and Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) play forbidden mistresses in the Netflix show. But how old are actors in real life? It’s their age and what they can say about their characters.

Calliope and Juliet in “The First Murder” are in high school.

Calliope + Juliet

hunter + vampire

meet + cute