The case of WNBA star Britney Griner has attracted the attention of the whole world, regardless of whether you are a WNBA fan or not. The basketball star has been in custody in Russia since February, but the US government is seeking her release. Currently, it is reported that the Biden administration is trying to secure Griner’s release by offering Russia “The Lord of War” — a title that may seem familiar to you if you are a fan of Nicolas Cage.

In 2005, Nicolas Cage starred in the film “Lord of War”, where he played an international arms dealer. Although much of the film is fiction, the character played by Cage was inspired by a real person, a Russian arms dealer named Viktor Bout. Even the film’s title comes from the nickname Booth got when he used his charter business to smuggle weapons around the world.

Booth has been serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States since 2010, but according to CNN, the Biden administration is ready to offer Booth a prisoner exchange in order to secure the release of both Griner and Paul Whelan, another U.S. citizen who was detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

As a film, “The Lord of War” is not one of Nicolas Cage’s most memorable roles, since it largely falls in the middle of his filmography. This is not one of the many live-streaming video projects Cage has worked on over the years, nor is it one of the most high-profile films he made during the peak of his career. It’s a little better than the usual dorama, which received a little good reviews. Lord of War is perhaps best known for using real weapons rather than props in many scenes of the film.

According to reports, Bout’s release was offered to Russia in exchange for the imprisoned Americans. At the moment, it is unclear whether the deal has been accepted or is under negotiation between the two sides. Russia has been calling for Bout’s release for many years, so it is quite possible that an agreement can be reached. However, Griner’s trial is currently ongoing and reportedly needs to be completed before a deal can be reached.

Brittney Griner was detained in Russia back in February at an airport near Moscow on her way to Yekaterinburg, where she had been playing basketball in the WNBA offseason since 2014. Griner is accused of having two vaping cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage. She has since pleaded guilty to the charges, but says she didn’t know the bullets were in her bags. The WNBA star faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.