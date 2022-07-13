How Netflix’s “Black” Fits into the timeline of “Pacific Rim”

The Netflix series Pacific Rim: Black continues the monster franchise with an animated sequel, but how does the series fit into the timeline of Pacific Rim? In the original film “Pacific Frontier” directed by Guillermo del Toro, a war began between the Kaiju and the huntsmen of humanity, which takes place in 2025. Then “Pacific Rim: Uprising” moved forward a decade to explore this world more. However, the box office of the sequel was not as big as the studios had hoped, and at least temporarily put an end to the franchise’s presence on the big screen.

Three years after the release of Pacific Rim: Uprising, the franchise was able to continue its existence thanks to Netflix, as the streaming service is home to an animated series that explores the world of Pacific Rim in more detail. “Pacific Rim: Black” primarily tells about the adventures of siblings Taylor and Hayley Travis, who travel through the teeming Kaiju remains of Australia in search of their parents. Season 1 expanded the mythology of the Pacific Rim franchise in some fascinating ways with minimal film connections, and Season 2’s Pacific Rim: The Kaiju Messiah Storyline allowed even more terrifying liberties. So where in the timeline is “Pacific Rim: Black”?

Pacific Rim: Black works well on its own, without having to specify the exact time it occurs on the Pacific Rim timeline, and the show actually refrains from specifying exactly where it falls. However, there are a few contextual hints that give an idea of when the movie hits the timeline. Before delving into references to other films, the best way to understand when the action of the animated series takes place is how it builds on the sequel with live actors. There are references to the events of the film in which the events of “Pacific Rim: Black” take place after the end of “Pacific Rim: Uprising”. However, it is unclear how much time has passed between these stories.

When does the action “Pacific Rim: Black” take place?

There are many clues that indicate that “Pacific Rim: Black” follows “Pacific Rim: Rebellion” on the timeline of “Pacific Rim”. Firstly, in the canon of the film, it is established that there were no Kaiju attacks between the “Pacific Frontier” and its continuation, so this immediately excludes the possibility that he will somehow fit in there. The appearance of Herk Hansen in the flashbacks of Operation Eclipse also pushes back how early this can happen. The show also repeatedly mentions the Wars of the Rebellion, that is, that the events of the sequel are known in the universe. The Travis siblings even discover several destroyed rangers who fought in that war. All of this also supports Pacific Rim: The Black, which takes place after Pacific Rim: Uprising and represents the furthest point on the Pacific Rim timeline that the franchise has passed.

Despite these links, it is more difficult to determine the exact year for the events of Pacific Rim: The Black. Taylor and Hayley go in search of their parents five years after they were last seen right before the start of Operation Eclipse. The series does not specify whether Operation Eclipse is related to the Uprisings in general or whether this event occurs much later than the attack described in Pacific Rim: The Uprising. Since the events of the film fall in 2035, the earliest Pacific Rim: Black could happen in 2040. However, it is equally possible that Operation Eclipse occurred decades later. Since there will be no more seasons after the end of the second season of Pacific Rim, the exact setting of the show may remain a long-standing question.

Pacific Rim: The Black Is Over – that’s What It Means for the chronology of the Pacific Rim

Since season 2 was “Pacific Rim: The Last” in the series, the show can be as far as the chronology of “Pacific Rim” ever goes. Although “Pacific Rim 3” was planned at some point and could potentially link the original franchise to the animated series, this film is not moving forward. The only hope that Pacific Rim will continue at this stage is rumors of a crossover with Godzilla/Kong MonsterVerse, but it also looks doubtful since Pacific Rim 3 was supposed to install it. Thus, the conclusion of “Pacific Rim: Black” ultimately means that the timeline of “Pacific Rim” (and the franchise) may be over. With the release of Kaiju Messiahs on stage, perhaps the series has reached the peak of robot absurdity, and it’s time to switch off.