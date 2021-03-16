How Netflix Subtitles Are Modified ?

Original or dubbed version? This is the dilemma that has faced dubbing advocates and naysayers for decades who want to hear the original voices of an actor in a movie, video game or TV series.

And for the latter, for decades there have been subtitles, texts placed at the bottom of the image that allow you to enjoy content and find out about its plot even if you do not master the language on the screen, if you are deaf or if you want to catch fluency with a new language.

Change the color and size of subtitles on Netflix

Has it happened to you to be watching content on the Netflix VOD platform and that the subtitles were barely legible either due to size and / or color? Well, Netflix allows you to configure subtitles and alternative audio for various movies and series depending on the device on which you watch the streaming.

To do it from the computer, follow these steps, although remember that the changes you make in the appearance of the subtitles or the text on the screen will only be applied to the profile from which you make the changes:

The first thing to do is enter your Netflix account and log in – it will ask for your username and password.

Now we look for Account Options in the menu. And when entering them, we go down to where it says My Profile.

Within My Profile you will see the Subtitles Appearance option. In this window you can choose from a different font size between three options to change the font of the subtitles, deactivate the shadow effect of these, modify the color between six options, alter the background to improve visibility (darker if the image is clear and vice versa).

On Android devices

Android devices that support Netflix also support closed captions. When viewing downloaded titles, you will only be able to select the default audio and subtitle options for your region. If you define language preferences in your account, you will also be able to select the corresponding audio and subtitle options if they are available for that title:

Launch the Netflix app.

Select a series or movie.

While a series or movie is playing, tap anywhere on the screen.

Select the Dialog button in the upper right corner.

Select your preferred audio or subtitle options.

Touch OK to resume playback.

On iOS devices

You need to set subtitles, subtitles for the deaf, and alternate audio in the iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch menu before setting them in the Netflix app. To set the options on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

On the device’s home screen, select Settings.

Select General.

Select Accessibility.

Select Subtitles and Closed Captions.

Use the slider to enable closed captioning and deafness.

From this screen, under Style, you can customize the way subtitles and closed captions are displayed – if you decide to create a new style, make sure that the Video Prevalence option is turned off in the Font, Size, Color and Opacity options.

Adjust iOS within Netflix:

Launch the Netflix app.

Select a series or movie.

While a series or movie is playing, tap anywhere on the screen.

Select the Dialog button in the upper right corner.

Select your preferred audio or subtitle options.

Tap the X to continue watching content.

Given the wide spectrum of devices that the Netflix platform includes, they can also be changed into Blu-ray players, Smart TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, PS3, Wii and Wii U, Xbox 360 and a long etcetera that you can consult on the web Netflix help desk, which will show you the steps to follow.