How Netflix is Changing the Release schedule of Guillermo del Toro’s New Horror Show

For horror fans, Halloween season is usually the best time of the year, thanks to all the funny and quirky movies and TV shows released in October. Netflix subscribers get one of the most intriguing genre debuts of the year in the form of the anthology “Cabinet of Curiosities” by Guillermo del Toro. The project involves many stars and famous horror directors, and Netflix has unveiled a new trailer that gives potential viewers a better idea of what to expect from eight different stories. But perhaps more interesting than the disturbing first glance is the fact that the streaming service is trying something new with a Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule.

While Netflix has always been known for its over-the-top approach to releasing its series, Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” will be one of the rare exceptions when it debuts in October. Instead of releasing all eight episodes in one day, the platform releases two creepy episodes a day for four days. This is by no means the wildest move, but it may indicate more serious changes in the future regarding how its initial series is handled.

In particular, “Cabinet of Curiosities” will release its first two episodes on Tuesday, October 25, and will complete the release of two episodes on Friday, October 28. It’s somewhat strange that Netflix doesn’t release episodes on Halloween weekends. but I suppose the general idea is to have them all available for binge-worthy purposes on Friday and Saturday nights.

One of the biggest fan discussions related to Netflix for a long time has been the question of whether “all at once” releases are better than weekly releases. The company likes to promote its daily, weekly and monthly Top-10 summaries with TV projects earning hundreds of millions (if not billions) of minutes of viewing, which is obviously easier to achieve when the entire season of the show is available instantly. . But at a time when Netflix is trying to add advertising to the mix, and 2022 will bring the first loss of subscribers in its history, it is possible that the Cabinet of Curiosities is part of a larger plan to test various ways of delivering content to fans. the world.

While some international series, especially Asian ones, release weekly episodes on Netflix, this is obviously not the norm at all for its English-language shows, especially for scripts. The streaming service has used staged episode releases for some unscripted shows, such as “Love is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle,” though it’s unclear how successful such scheduling has been. However, the fact that the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” was divided into two parts is also a potential indicator that new changes are coming. There is no better guinea pig than a horror project for this kind of thing.

Acting as a co-showrunner with J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro curated eight stories used in the Cabinet of Curiosities, as well as various well-known directors such as Jennifer Kent from Babadook and Panos Kosmatos from Mandy, as well as many talented actors. . The show will give fans of “The Walking Dead” Andrew Lincoln’s return to horror television before playing Rick Grimes again in a separate AMC spin-off, not to mention an unexpected pair of colleagues Peter Weller (“Robocop”) and Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”). Or watch Nia Vardalos from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” with Rupert Grint from “Harry Potter” in the movie “Harry Potter”. The Lovecraft story, filmed by Catherine Hardwicke from Twilight. This series is full of WTF at its best.

Don’t forget to mark in your calendars (In BLOOD!!!) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, which will begin its four-day release plan on Netflix on Tuesday, October 25. In anticipation of this and all the glorious Halloween candies, check out our Netflix TV schedule, as well as the premiere schedule for 2022 for everything related to streaming and not only.