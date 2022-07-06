How Ned Can Become a Hobgoblin in Spider-Man 4 (and not lose Peter)

Although details about a potential Spider-Man 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are unknown, it’s expected to take a major turn and see Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds, become the Hobgoblin – but there’s one important detail in his comic book history that can make his transformation possible without ruining his friendship with Peter. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) life will never be the same as he’s now all alone and starting a new chapter in his life without those closest to him, and while this is a heartbreaking turn for Spider-Man, it also leaves the door open for many possibilities in a fourth Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that would make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man, but the spell was botched and, instead, it opened the gates to the multiverse. This allowed villains from past Spider-Man movies to crossover to the MCU as well as variants of Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), and after joining forces with Peter-Two and Peter-Three, Spider-Man cured the villains and sent them back to their universes, but this came with a big price. In order to save the multiverse, Spider-Man asked Strange to cast a spell that would make everyone forget Peter Parker, and so at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter was left without friends and starting a new life all alone.

Although this was a heartbreaking ending for Peter as he no longer has Aunt May, Happy Hogan, MJ, Ned, and more by his side as they don’t remember him, this also makes way for different surprises in a potential Spider-Man 4 in the MCU. Most theories point towards one direction: Ned finally becoming Hobgoblin, but this transformation doesn’t have to turn him into an enemy of Spider-Man and thus break his friendship with Peter (even if he isn’t aware of it).

How Ned Becomes Hobgoblin In The Comics

The MCU’s Ned Leeds is completely different from the one in Marvel Comics. The MCU turned Ned into Peter Parker’s best friend, who has been by his side through many ups and downs, including major multiverse chaos, but in the comics, Ned is a reporter for the Daily Bugle and thus Peter’s colleague. Ned and Peter compete for the affections of Betty Brandt, with Ned eventually marrying her. One day, Ned sees Spider-Man battling the Hobgoblin (Roderick Kingsley) and followed the villain to a hideout, where after he was caught by Hobgoblin, he was brainwashed as a scapegoat to keep his own identity a secret. The Hobgoblin uses Ned to get rid of the Kingpin and the constant brainwashing leaves him mentally unstable and his relationship with Betty falls apart. After the New York underworld learns that Ned is the Hobgoblin, he is murdered by the Foreigner in Berlin at Jason Macendale’s request, and some time later, the real Hobgoblin returns to kill Macendale. Spider-Man and Betty later get Kingsley to confess to Ned’s framing on tape.

Ned’s Hobgoblin In Spider-Man 4 Doesn’t Need To Break His Peter Friendship

There are many theories on how Ned will become Hobgoblin in the MCU’s next Spider-Man movie, with the most popular ones suggesting he will use the remnants of the Green Goblin’s tech to become Hobgoblin and others suggesting that he will start working at the Daily Bugle alongside Peter, leading to a rivalry between the former best friends. However, if the MCU follows Ned’s history in the comic books, his transformation into the Hobgoblin won’t actually make him a villain and thus won’t break his friendship with Peter. Ned, then, could be manipulated by the real Hobgoblin so he won’t be caught, and so Ned won’t have to go through such a drastic change from Peter’s best friend to enemy, even if he doesn’t even know who Peter Parker is.

Ned being manipulated by the real Hobgoblin can also be an emotional ride for Peter, as he will witness his best friend being brainwashed by a villain to turn him into his enemy, while also showing that even though nobody knows Ned and Peter were so close, the memory-wiping spell in No Way Home doesn’t guarantee that Ned, MJ, and the rest will be safe.

Will Spider-Man 4 Really Make Ned Hobgoblin?

The spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home not only gives Peter the chance to start over but also makes it possible for a variety of villains and storylines to be adapted to the big screen. No Way Home set up Ned’s transformation into the Hobgoblin by teasing his magic abilities and having him not know who Peter Parker is – however, this doesn’t guarantee that Ned will become Hobgoblin in Spider-Man 4, as there’s also the possibility of the MCU bringing its own version of Harry Osborn. In addition to that, it would be best for Spider-Man 4 to start building Ned’s transformation into the Hobgoblin than having him go full villain right away, and so he can take a bigger and more believable role as Hobgoblin in Spider-Man 5 (or 6), even if he’s not the actual villain and he’s being brainwashed.