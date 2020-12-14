How Nam Joo Hyuk went to play an ordinary man in Josee

The talented actor Nam Joo Hyuk, star of Start-Up and The School Nurse Files transmitted by Netflix, is back in the news after his participation in an online interview carried out on December 7 was known, regarding the premiere of the film Josee .

Josee, is the remake of a Japanese film from 2004 and re-released in South Korea in 2016 called Josee, the Tiger and the Fish. The film tells the story of the bittersweet romance between a young woman with a disability named Josee (Han Ji Min), who moves around in a wheelchair, and Young Seok (Nam Joo Hyuk), a college student.

During the interview, the actor shared his experience during and after filming Josee and his admiration for the character he plays. He acknowledged that being a remake, the movie became a real personal challenge.

“I would be lying if I said the original movie didn’t push me, but I had more expectations on the Josee created by Korean director Kim Jong Kwan. The way he talked about taking the big frame but changing the interior was also a challenge for me. ”

Regarding his character as Young Seok, actor Nam Joo Hyuk explained that he is a pure and kind man, but he is also an honest person with his wishes. And, compared to Tsuneo from the original work on the Japanese movie, he describes him as a more realistic person.

“When I was playing Young Seok, my goal was to delicately capture the image of an ordinary young man that can be seen in the neighborhood. I acted with my heart trying to show a character normally and delicately like a documentary. ”

Nam Joo Hyuk also claimed to be satisfied with the final product of his work on Josee, in his opinion the relationship between the main characters developed as expected.

“Our movie doesn’t clearly detail the starting point of love and breakup compared to the original movie, but we did show the two in love. I think his farewell scene can be interpreted in various ways. ”

Regarding his relationship with actress Han Ji Min, this production is the second time that both stars have worked together since as is well known the two had been paired as husbands in the romantic K-Drama The Light in Your Eyes, as well. known as Radiant, which aired between February and March 2019.



