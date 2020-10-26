How much the dollar is selling for today in Mexico

The Mexican peso opens the week with gains against the dollar given the uncertainty in the US due to the electoral process.

The US currency sells for $ 21.01 pesos in interbank transactions –that is, for large amounts– while in banks and exchange houses it has a range between $ 21.05 and $ 21.90 pesos, according to reports from institutions such as Citibanamex and BBVA Bancomer. These figures could change during the day.

The Aztec currency has had five weeks of gains, although at times it has had setbacks, it soon manages to recover and is positioned as one of the best performing currencies. With a week of the US general election, investors remain cautious, also due to the lack of an economic rescue plan.

The greenback wins against the euro, but falls against the yen and the British pound.



