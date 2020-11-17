There is a lot of research on smartphones. The vast majority of these studies say that the increasing use of smartphones is disturbing and underlines that we will see the results of this in the coming years. A brand new research has been done on smartphones. In this context, how much of our lives do we spend looking at the phone? The answer to the question was sought. The answer to the question reveals addiction.

How much of our lives do we spend looking at the phone?

If we pay attention to what we eat, drink, exercise and have a regular life, we can live for many years, but is this enough? Like not actually. The main issue is not to live long, but to live productively and healthily. Well, have you ever thought that you were wasting your time with the phone in hand?

As we click from there on social media and disappear among funny videos, we don’t think that the moment is a loss. Research also shows this because if we were aware of the numbers, we would leave our phone.

People spend almost 9 years of their lives looking at the phone, according to a new study by WhistleOut. Once again, we come across the fact that we spend an important time in our lives looking at the phone. The effect of the coronavirus epidemic in the increase of the time spent on the phone is great because this epidemic closed people to homes in quarantine.

WhistleOut, who wants to examine the increase in question, strikes us with the terrible truth. In the table published, he spends 3.7 hours a day with his generation phones positioned as Generation Y. Generation X spends 3 hours a day on the phone, and people who meet the technology we call Baby Boomer at a late age spend about 2 and a half hours on the phone.

These numbers may be a little confusing. Let’s take a look at how much time it takes for a person to do other things in his life to be clearer. First of all, let’s say that an average and healthy person spends about 20 to 25 years of his life sleeping. Again, a normal and healthy person (a habit consisting of 3 meals) passes about 5 years by eating.

