How Much Money Will Drugs Really Make From Vaccines?

Vaccines against COVID-19 are already available in some countries, being sold by the millions by pharmaceutical companies, which could make a lot of money.

After the arrival of the COVID-19 virus, it was speculated that the vaccine against the disease would take years to develop, however, after the threat it presented, just ten months after the pandemic, the first vaccines have been implemented in the world.

Pharmaceuticals such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca have presented their vaccines, which compete with the United States, China and Russia with their Sputnik V, which was the first to be developed, being ordered by millions in other countries, but how much do they really earn from the vaccine? ?

The millionaire profit of pharmaceutical companies

Although there are several vaccine options, it is expected that Moderna pharmaceutical company, and BioNTech, which is associated with Pfizer, will be the companies that will make the most money over the next year from the sale and distribution of their vaccines.

It is worth mentioning that the profits could not be exorbitant, since the cost of production was too high, and many of these pharmaceutical companies were financed by private organizations and the government, who would also receive part of the income.

In La Verdad Noticias we discovered that organizations like the Gates Foundation, Jack Ma, and the star Dolly Parton are some of the names that resonate among the largest investments to finance the creation and testing of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, government organizations around the world have contributed the most in terms of resources for the creations of experimental vaccines by pharmaceutical companies, with a total of $ 8.6 billion dollars according to Airfinity.

COVID-19 vaccine prices

Although there are many options for various pharmaceutical companies, they all handle different prices, so some cannot be paid by countries with a delicate economic situation, something that would benefit other companies such as AstraZeneca.

The British company could be one of the most benefited because so far its vaccine is the cheapest, costing only $ 4 per dose, while Moderna offers the most expensive for $ 37.

There are no exact figures yet, but AstraZeneca assured that they only need to cover their production costs, which is why they have sold millions of doses to some of the richest countries in the world, and therefore have received more income.



