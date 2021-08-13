How Much Money Popular Games Such As GTA V And FIFA Earn In 1 Minute

How much money do popular games such as GTA V and FIFA earn in 1 minute? A remarkable analysis was made about how popular games, which provide billions of dollars in revenue to developer companies, earn per minute.

Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and other big companies brag about the financial success of their projects every year. In this regard, interesting data published netbet, the popular game last 24 months has analyzed the sales and earnings data, and each 1 minute how much money that saves revealed.

Games print money

The leader among shareware projects was Honor of Kings from Tencent, with a result of $4,661. Next comes the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile from the same company called Game for Peace: Its earnings per minute is $4,414. Roblox Corporation, Roblox, the first three of 4357 dollar closes with an indication, and the first five respectively 4052 and 3652 dollar index with Free Fire and Pokemon GO concludes.

Premium (paid) PC and console games score much lower. Of these, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 3,634 dollars was the most profitable game with a gauge. Then comes FIFA 20, which costs $2,055 per minute. The third place is Grand Theft Auto V with $1,733 and fourth place in NBA 2K21 with $1,691 revenue. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War closes the top five with $1,290 earnings.