How much money has Cillian Murphy made?

Cillian Murphy has been playing the unpredictable but charming Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders since the series began in 2013. Fans are now looking forward to the return of the BBC drama, which unfortunately may not be until late 2021 at the earliest. But how much is the Peaky Blinders actor’s current net worth?

Most fans will associate actor Cillian Murphy with Peaky Blinders and his portrayal of Tommy Shelby. As the leader of the Brummie gang, Tommy has suffered greatly throughout the crime drama, including the murder of his beloved wife Grace Burgess (played by Annabelle Wallis).

In season five, viewers saw Tommy under more stress than ever and in the finale, he was seen yelling and pointing a gun at his own head, leaving many concerned about the gangster’s mental health. However, Murphy’s career began long before Peaky Blinders was thought of.

Murphy actually started out as a musician rather than an actor. Irish star Peaky Blinders was a singer and guitarist for the band Sons of Mr Greengenes with his brother when he was 19 years old. At one point, a London record label offered the band a five-album deal.

However, they turned down the opportunity because their parents were concerned that their children would enter the music industry. This, of course, led to Murphy having a career in acting. Murphy worked as a stage actor, performing in productions such as Disco Pigs, Ballyturk, and The Seagull from the mid-1990s onwards.

In 2012, Murphy won an Irish Times Theater Award and a Drama Desk Award for his solo show Misterman. Following his success on stage, Murphy turned his attention to the big screen and went on to star in films such as 28 Days Later, Inception, Dunkirk and the Dark Knight trilogy as Scarecrow (The Scarecrow).

In 2008, The Dark Knight made the most money in the world. Just five years later, Murphy became the star of the hit BBC television series Peaky Blinders. Director Steven Knight cast Murphy to play the role of Tommy Shelby over another Hollywood actor, despite his initial reservations.

According to numerous publications, including Men’s Health, Murphy has a net worth of around $ 15 million. As Peaky Blinders continues, the actor’s net worth will increase over the years. Murphy will star in the horror film sequel A Quiet Place alongside actress Emily Blunt as a character named Emmett when it opens in 2021.



