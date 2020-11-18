How much money does TWICE make?

TWICE has become one of the most popular and influential groups in K-pop, how much money do they make? Recently, the JYP girls made promotions with their comeback “I can’t stop me”, a song with which they won a couple of wins and managed to sell more than 260 thousand copies, generating new profits for their agency and their personal fortune. The girls have great idol status thanks to the fortune they have created in just 5 years of career.

Since their debut, TWICE was a group considered to be a promise of K-pop, managing to position themselves in the music charts of South Korea, since then, they have built a large fan base thanks to singles such as “Likey”, “TT”, “Cheer Up”, “Fancy”, among others, achieving records in Japan and South Korea.

In 2019 they made their first world tour known as “TWICELights”, visiting countries like Mexico and generating more economic income. The TWICE idols started their dream in the survival show “Sixteen”, where 9 girls were selected to be part of the new girl group and since their debut money was part of their trajectory.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES TWICE EARN?

According to some reports in the Korean press, to get TWICE’s career off the ground, the agency JYP made an investment of 429 thousand dollars, which they recovered after their success, as the K-pop group managed to generate sales of 43.3 million tickets .

Another source of income is advertising, the girls have been the face for several campaigns and brands such as NBA and LG, this latest collaboration launched speakers for sale with a price of 175 dollars, but its influence for marketing began since its debut, as they got 10 contracts in their first year of career.

On their contracts, TWICE’s price is valued at $ 1,666 to $ 250,000 and its value in the K-pop market is $ 250,000, a figure that positioned them as the seventh richest group according to reports from the Korean Business Institute. , Forbes magazine also named them this year as one of the most influential groups in the Korean industry and E! Online rated them the second richest female artist in their country.

With their album “More & More”, TWICE managed to sell more than 500 thousand copies, and their economic power has allowed them to carry out nine reality shows, pay for advertisements for ONCE, make donations and send food trucks for their fans.

In their outfits, TWICE manages to invest $ 3,000, their style is usually comfortable and youthful; As for their place of residence, they live in an apartment worth $ 1.7 million in the great village of Cheongdam. Her total group fortune is said to be valued at $ 35 million.



