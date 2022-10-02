“How much money do you need?” – When Will Smith shared how late James Avery pushed him to become the best actor

Whenever we think back to the 90s, we think about music, boy bands, grandiose films and, of course, sitcoms. From “Full House” to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, television was great! The new Prince from Beverly Hills, in particular, gave a big boost to the career of Will Smith. At a time when the rapper was in trouble with the law, the comedy miraculously fell into his hands.

Although the series was a sitcom, there were some really touching moments in it. In addition, the cast was just on top, especially Smith and veteran James Avery, who played a very strict Uncle Phil. In the reunion episode, the action star revealed that Uncle Phil was just as strict behind the scenes.

James Avery wished Will Smith to find himself in his craft, and not to chase money

Hollywood veteran Avery, who died of complications after open-heart surgery in 2013, was also almost Will’s mentor on set. At that time, Smith was just a young star, and like any other young man, he wanted to make a lot of money. However, Uncle Phil gave him advice that had a profound impact on the “Men in Black” star. Avery advised him to stop chasing big checks.

“How much money do you need?” Avery asked him before giving advice: “Hone your skills. You have to find yourself in your craft.” The actor recalls that all Avery wanted was to push him to “elevate” his skill. Will Smith heeded this advice, because over his long career he has played many roles: from portraying aliens to a comedy about friends and a father who struggled with poverty to survive.

Currently, Fresh Prince of Bel Air has received a reboot thanks to Peacock. Nevertheless, the studio added a twist to the sitcom of the 90s. It was reimagined as a harsh drama, not as a fun family show. Peacock has already extended it for two seasons.