how much money do you make from your music online?

Billie Eilish, the artist of the moment, is also considered one of the most listened to within digital platforms.

Billie Eilish has built an empire with her musical proposal, the Bad Guy singer received a considerable amount of money for the reproduction of songs and her videos. In this sense, the American singer is one of the most popular female celebrities, at her young age she managed to make a big name in the competitive and difficult international music industry.

It should be remembered that Billie Eilish rose to fame with the single ‘Ocen Eyes’, she revealed that her dance teacher asked her to perform a song for the performance of her group and her brother was the one who supported her with the production. The theme quickly gained strength on musical platforms and its melancholic style fell in love with users of several generations.

Billie Eilish and her earnings on digital platforms

The Grammy winner, who had her birthday a few days ago, conquered the apps with her different and energetic proposal, just to name one example, Billie Eilish accumulated more than 37 million subscribers on YouTube, the video of ‘Bad Guy’ exceeded one billion of reproductions.

According to some data provided for Somagnews, the portals estimated that Billie Eilish received from YouTube between 8,868 and 142,661 dollars for the more than 31 million visits to her videos per month, her annual income was valued at 10,7889 dollars, amassing more than $ 1,879,505 since you entered the platform.

The stream of this song alone was estimated to have received over $ 1 million, meaning it generated $ 3,455 per day. On the same platform, the song ‘when the party’s over’ registered 238 million reproductions and had earnings of 800 thousand dollars a month, approximately 16 million Mexican pesos.



