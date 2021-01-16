How much money did Johnny make playing Leonard?

The Big Bang Theory has had a strong fan base that continues to grow. Not only have the cast made their mark on the hearts of geeks around the world, they have also proven to be very profitable for CBS.

Due to the show’s success, they were able to take advantage of substantial pay rates in the six- and seven-figure range per episode. In 2018, the four highest paid television actors were from The Big Bang Theory. You might be wondering how Johnny Galecki got started in show business and if he made the list. The answer may surprise some of you.

Contrary to popular belief, not all child stars end up self-destructing and others continue to find even more success than in their younger years. Galecki is one of them.

He started his career on stage at the age of 7. When he was 11 years old, he had already won an award for one of his works. By 1987, he was making appearances in television series and made-for-television movies.

He has also appeared in many movies, such as Suicide Kings, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Opposite of Sex, Vanilla Sky, Bean, and Bookies. All of this while still working here and there on Broadway and off-Broadway productions.

Although if all this were not enough, the actor had the best moment of him in The Big Bang Theory, which ended up catapulting his career to the top, as well as his monetary situation.

According to sources, Galecki earned a whopping $ 25 million for his role on The Big Bang Theory in 2018. He was ranked second on their list of highest paid television actors. Jim Parsons was ranked number one for his role in both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

Galecki, Parsons, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar were making around a million dollars per episode, before accepting a pay cut to help raise the salary of two co-stars, and this reduced Galecki’s per episode amount and although it was not disclosed The total figure, many believe that The Big Bang Theory actors were the highest in salaries for a long time.