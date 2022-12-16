How Much Money Did “Avatar: The Way of Water” Earn at The Premiere?

After more than a decade of development, “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally has a real movie in theaters where people can watch it. The sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time certainly has high hopes for the first weekend, and although “Avatar: The Path of Water” did not set any records for the number of viewers at the preview, it showed a very solid figure. , bringing in about $17 million.

While the early estimate of Thursday night previews may fluctuate as new dates arrive, Deadline reports a figure of $17 million, which is a solid figure that matches what “Batman” did earlier this year. The film grossed $134 million in its first weekend. If “The Way of Water” finishes this weekend, it will not become a record holder, although it will be significantly more than the $77 million that the first film earned at the beginning, although this is without adjusting for inflation.

While the fact that Avatar 2 doesn’t set box office records may seem like bad news at first, it should be remembered that the first Avatar did most of its business abroad, and the sequel is expected to follow suit. The film has also been shown in several international territories, including China, where it has already had a great start, and the film is expected to bring in up to $500 million worldwide by the end of this weekend, which is an impressive start.

It is also assumed that “Avatar: The Way of Water” may have higher box office receipts than most other blockbusters. While most major tent releases tend to have massive first weekends, and then the box office almost drops to zero, there is an expectation that this will not happen here, and the box office of Avatar 2 will remain more stable from week to week, which is usually how it works the most successful films.

In the case of Avatar, viewers want to watch The Path of Water in certain formats, such as IMAX and/or 3D, and they need better seats, which leads to more people than usual potentially waiting to watch the movie until they understand the situation. they want to. If this is true, we can see that box office receipts will remain stable in the coming weeks.

Whether Avatar: The Way of Water will become one of the highest-grossing films in history or not, it seems that it is already on the way to success. This is good news for fans of the franchise. While Avatar 3 is mostly finished, and therefore its release is almost guaranteed, there are two more Avatar movies written that still need to be shot, and if these sequels don’t work, then there is certainly a chance that they may not take place.