How much is in Vecna CGI (how much is in practical effects)?

In the fourth season of Very Strange Things, the most dangerous villain to date appeared: Vecna, who used to be Henry Creel/Agent 001 before Eleven sent him to another dimension. Vecna has a very specific look that fits what was in Upside Down, but how much computer graphics is in it, and how many practical effects? After a long wait due to various delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, “Very Strange Things” is back with the long-awaited Season 4, which not only answered the biggest questions left in season 3, but also revealed some of the biggest secrets of Upside Down.

The third season of “Very Strange Things” left viewers with various cliffhangers, such as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who lost her powers, and Jim Hopper (David Harbour), presumably dying, so by the beginning of the fourth season, the main characters were scattered across three locations: Hawkins, California (since Byers and Eleven left) and Russia, where Hopper was imprisoned. While those in Russia found a way out of prison and the country, and also fought with Demogorgon, and a group in California went after Eleven, who were taken by Dr. Owens (Paul Riser) and Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) to help her. Having regained their strength, Hawkins’ team tried to solve a mysterious wave of murders, which, as it turned out, were connected with the Wrong Side through Henry Creel/001/Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The biggest twist and revelation in season 4 of Very Strange Cases was that the monster they called Vecna, Henry Creel, and Agent 001 of Hawkins Labs were the same person, and he was a very dangerous person as he was as powerful as Eleven in his human form. but in Upside Down, his powers surpassed anything he could have imagined. Jamie Campbell Bower played the adult Henry/001, but he also played the terrifying Vecna, whose peculiar appearance and much more was made possible by a combination of practical effects and computer graphics.

Vecna from “Very Strange Things” is mostly prosthetics and makeup

The revelation that Jamie Campbell Bower was also the one who played Vecna under all that makeup and prosthetics was just as shocking as the fact that Henry Creel was Agent 001 and Vecna. The official Stranger Things account on Twitter shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Bauer’s complete transformation into Vecna (which also gave way to a meme), and the entire makeup and prosthetics process took about six hours. In an interview with IGN, the Duffer brothers confirmed that Vecna is “90% practical [effects],” which made it much easier for the actors on the set to react to the character, since Vecna was literally right in front of them, and not something to work against a green screen and talk to a tennis ball on a stick. In order to bring the image of Vecna to life in the most realistic and functional way, “Very Strange Things” counted on the talents of makeup artist Barry Gower and his team, who previously worked on “Game of Thrones”, so Vecna looks like the King of the Night.

How many computer graphics are there in the Century

Although Jamie Campbell Bower went through a tedious process to become Vecna and brought the character to life in the most terrifying way, Vecna also benefited from computer graphics, although not as much as previous “Very Strange Things” villains such as Mind Catcher. Although the team behind season 4 of “Very Strange Things” did not tell what exactly 10% of CGI in Vecna meant, most likely they were used for small details in his appearance, such as his nose, as well as tentacles around his body when he is inside out. Computer graphics could also be used to enhance some details of Vecna’s appearance as needed, but in the end, most of it was achieved through the magic of practical effects.