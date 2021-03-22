How much is BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s outfit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’?

You can’t imagine the price of just the dress! Rosé, lead singer of YG Entertainment group Blackpink, dressed in a dizzying mini dress.

Blackpink’s Rosé recently showed the title track “On The Ground” from her debut solo album ‘R’ on stage on the popular American talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Rosé’s extraordinary performance captured the attention of viewers but not only did the performance get positive comments, her wardrobe was also a theme that many fans highlighted.

On March 16, Blackpink’s Rosé performed on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on a stage decorated in black and white, Rosé wore an incredibly short sparkly minidress. The singer, who created a unique hairstyle that she tied half in a ponytail with a rubber band, added kitsch charm by pairing earrings with large logos.

First K-Pop Soloist to perform in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and already setting the bar high. She's a literal goddess. ROSÉ ON FALLON TONIGHT#SoloistROSÉwithFallon #ROSÉOnFallon @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/9gy0UOHYkP — ROSÉ FANSÉ -R- (@roseyfansey) March 17, 2021

The dress that Rosé wore on that day is a suit from David Koma’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection. The price is 1,335 British pounds (about US $ 1,850), about 2.1 million won.

In particular, Rose attracted attention by showing her slim legs even without heels, only with platform sneakers.

Accessories are also highlighted, the earrings worn by Rosé from Blackpink are a product of ‘Saint Laurent’ (YSL), a brand she works for as an ambassador, and cost 960,000 won (US $ 850). If you add the white ‘Maison Margiela MM6’ sneakers , the price of the item used today is about 3.7 million won (more than US $ 3,200).

David Coma’s lookbook model created a different feel by placing a one-shoulder bodysuit like a T-shirt over the dress. In addition, the model created a summery atmosphere by combining sandals in the same color as the silver bracelet.

If you missed Rosé’s performance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, you can see it here: