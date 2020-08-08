How much is Barcelona’s STAR Lionel Messi worth?

Lionel Messi has been in good shape with Barcelona once again this season, but what is his value in the transfer market?

Lionel Messi has enjoyed one of the most outstanding gaming careers in history. The 33-year-old has helped Barcelona to 10 LaLiga crowns and four Champions League trophies, as well as numerous additional national and world titles.

On an individual level, he has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times, one more than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

This season, Messi has scored 30 goals and provided 26 assists in 42 appearances.

Despite having spent his entire playing career at Barcelona, ​​he has reportedly become disillusioned with life at the Camp Nou and could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Inter Milan and Manchester City are among the clubs said to be interested in the Argentine.

Value of Lionel Messi in the transfer market

According to statistics site Transfermarkt, Messi’s current market value is £ 100.8 million pounds (US $ 131.04 billion).

That puts the Barcelona star at number 9 on the Transfermarkt world list.

Its highest market value was £ 162 million (US $ 208 million) in early and mid-2018.

Its value has since been declining.

Lionel Messi was said to be worth £ 144 million pounds (US $ 174 million 200 thousand) at the end of 2018, and his highest value in 2019 was £ 135 million (US $ 187 million 200 thousand)

The forward is out of contract next summer, but Barça president Josep Bartomeu is confident that the player will finish his career.



