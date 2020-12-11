How much each player in the series earns per episode

Streaming platform Netflix is ​​due to deliver to fans of Eleven, the fourth installment in the fan-favorite fiction and suspense series, Stranger Things.

Recall that the production of the new installment of Stranger Things, stopped in March as a result of the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

Anxious fans are hoping that in early 2021 the fourth season of Netflix’s fictional series Stranger Things will be hitting screens after so much waiting.

As everyone knows, Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in mid-2016 and quickly became one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits, grabbing the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

In this sense, such success had a significant impact on the salary earnings of its main actors as Stranger Things advanced in world recognition and its followers increased through Netflix.

According to a special report from Nicki Swift’s Kelsie Calderon, actress Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven on Stranger Things, began earning $ 30,000 for each episode during the show’s first season.

Subsequently, the Stranger Things actress was nominated for two Emmy Awards, and therefore her salary rose to $ 350,000 for each episode of the fiction and suspense series.

Likewise, Stranger Things actors Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, at the beginning of the series earned the same amount as Millie Bobby Brown. But, with the progress of the series, her salaries increased to $ 250,000 per episode.



