How much does the budget-friendly Poco X3 Pro cost?

Xiaomi launched the Poco X3 phone last year. The company released the upper segment Poco X3 Pro at its spring launch this year at a budget-friendly price. So how much is the Poco X3 pro price? What are the features of the phone? We have compiled information about all prices and features for you.

Poco X3 Pro features

As the name suggests, the Pro version comes out with a more powerful and high-level system. In addition, this model provides much better performance than flagships running Snapdragon 888 chipsets.

In addition to its advanced features, Poco X3 Pro has come with innovations that will satisfy users on the basis of price performance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, the model is a satisfactory upgrade compared to the Snapdragon 732G chipset compared to the Poco X3.

The Pro model, with its powerful flagship, welcomes us with 6/8 GB of RAM. The storage capacity can go from 128 GB to 256 GB. The phone gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset. The 860 chipset it contains only supports 4G network connection. So fifth generation (5G) network support is unfortunately not available.

X3 Pro camera features

The back of the phone welcomes us with 4 cameras. In this section, there is a 48 Megapixel main camera as well as an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In addition, the device has a 2 Megapixel macro and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. Battery capacity, one of the most discussed issues, is at a level to satisfy the buyers. The model with large battery size has 5160 mAh battery capacity and 33W fast charging feature. This guarantees users a long battery life.

Display features

The Poco X3 Pro comes with an LCD screen that was available in the older series. Its screen supports 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The design of the X3 Pro looks almost identical to the Standard X3. There is a camera module in the upper-middle part of the back. The Poco logo on the back also catches the eye. The phone, which is a budget model, has a size of 6.67 inches.

How much is the Poco X3 Pro price?

The model, which has a budget-friendly price compared to its standard model, manages to attract attention. The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage was sold for 249 Euros. The model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage was offered for sale for 299 Euros.

Technical specifications