How much does it cost to repair the iPhone 12 screen

We already know the details of the iPhone 12, one of the most anticipated phones of the moment. Those of Cupertino made a new presentation to show it and now you only have to wait for the reservations of users who want your unit, apart from working on new innovations for your future devices. On the consumer side, they will have to assess whether it is worth it or not to contract Apple’s warranty after knowing the official price of what it costs to repair the iPhone screen.

Official prices of the repair of your iPhone 12

That the screen of a phone breaks is something that is the order of the day. The risk of a phone dropping is always there, although the odds increase if you neglect the terminal. Therefore, the most clueless might be interested in what it costs to repair the iPhone 12 screen with its official prices.

Apple has published on its website the official prices of the repairs of those terminals for which the warranty has expired. Below in the image you have the prices of the repair of the most contemporary phones. As you can see, the prices of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are exactly the same: 311.11 euros. There is no explanation in this regard to the price that those of Cupertino have set, but it is most likely due to the fact that both terminals have the same extension on the screen.

More expensive than iPhone 11 glass

It is obvious that from one version of a terminal to another the prices go up. On high-end phones it may be a bit more expensive to repair. And as you can see in the image you have in this article, prices go up almost 100 euros from iPhone 12 to iPhone 11. As you can see, in the case of the previous version, the difference is 90 euros between the standard version and the Pro. The funny thing is that the inches are the same on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 in both versions, which supports the previous theory that the price is solved by the size of the screen.

What about the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini?

At the moment, the firm of the bitten apple has only published the official price of what it costs to repair the iPhone 12 screen. There is no data in this regard, but we could not follow the previous theory. The reason is that the replacement of the iPhone X, which is 5.1 inches, is equal in cost to the iPhone 12, something that would be strange. As for the Pro Max version, it would make sense to equate it to the previous version with its 361.10 euros.

We will have to wait for the firm to pronounce on the matter at the time of its arrival on the market when we can refine the data of the repair of the two terminals.



