How much does it cost to dress like Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish has a great love for fashion and does not hesitate to spend her fortune to have the best outfits, shoes, bags and custom outfits. How much does it cost to dress like her?

The winner and newly nominated for a GRAMMY, has made a lot of money thanks to the success of her music with her brothers Finneas O’Connel. Being one of the youngest artists, the “Bad Guy” star has conquered the musical platforms and has swept some awards, as well as on the catwalk.

Being 18 years old and enjoying a great fortune could be the dream of all boys, being able to buy whatever you want without worrying about your parents or getting a part-time job is something that Billie Eilish can do and enjoys buying clothes, shoes and accessories that compliment her neon green hair, plus she doesn’t care what people say about her dress.

From Gucci, Balenciaga, FENTY, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike, Jordan, Burberry, Dior, among others, the singer has found her own style, combining colorful jackets and shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, sneakers and personalized garments. Brands alone are already too expensive, how much money do you spend on clothes?

BILLIE EILISH’S EXPENSIVE WARDROBE

Wearing a full Billie Eilish outfit could cost you $ 20,000, including tennis shoes, socks, a coat, a T-shirt and pants, at least that’s what she spent on a full-body Burberry outfit, her coat only cost her 6,000 bucks.

In her sneakers, her favorite type of footwear, she spends approximately 100 dollars, she prefers the Jordan and Nike brands, another of her collections are from Balenciaga that range from 700 to 900 dollars. Although it is not about handbags, it has modeled with Louis Vuitton accessories with a value of 2 to 3,000, it also has Gucci fanny packs worth 600. In its closet, it keeps a pair of Guccis with a chain of gems valued at 1,950 dollars.

She also has a kind of Gucci pajamas made by Alesandro Michele, her creative director, which contained Swarovski accessories, something super comfortable to sleep on. But do not be discouraged, in general, Billie Eilish acquires items above $ 100, such as shorts, shirts or jackets.

But her catwalk looks are still not limited in money, because the Italian brand’s garments, because the pants or sweaters that she uses are valued between a thousand and 4 thousand dollars if you use the matching clothes.



