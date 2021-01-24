How much does it cost for studios to postpone movies?

Since March 2020, Hollywood has found itself in an unprecedented situation. The pandemic of the new coronavirus meant that the gigantic film producers needed to postpone their films. Starting with No Time to Die, a new feature in the 007 franchise, which was due to hit theaters on April 2 last year, has been postponed three times, and is now set to open in October 2021.

The account that explains so many changes is not accurate, but it is also not difficult to understand. No Time to Die had a budget of approximately $ 200 million. Films at such a high cost tend to spend between $ 100 and $ 200 million on marketing, and the studios hope to recover the amount invested, at the box office and in product licensing.

The risk of not being able to turn a large budget into profit, made Sony choose a bold strategy. Tony Vinciquerra, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment, announced in September last year at the Bank of America’s 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, that the studio had no plans to release films until the theater situation was normalized and stable.

“What we’re not going to do is make the mistake of putting a very expensive, $ 200 million movie on the market, unless we’re sure the cinemas are open and operating with significant capacity,” said Vinciquerra. “You’ll see many strange things happen in the next six months in how the movies are released, how they’re scheduled, how they’re marketed, but when we get back to normal, we’ll have learned a lot, I think and hope to find ways to do things differently and hopefully, best”.

One of the most critical examples was Mulan. Disney’s new live-action was premiered in the United States and England, but had to be postponed on the eve of its commercial debut in cinemas. As a result, marketing spending was wasted, Disney opted to release the film in some countries only, and the box office did not reach $ 70 million. Mulan’s budget was estimated at $ 200 million – with the film’s advertising value, Disney must have spent at least $ 300 million.

On the other hand, the scenario for some productions may have been less problematic. Fast & Furious 9, for example, was one of the first to have its debut date changed and Universal chose to postpone it by one year. With that, the studio would no longer need to focus its efforts on short-term marketing. Generally speaking, most of a film’s promotional and advertising efforts take place in the two weeks prior to its release. Thus, Universal did not spend a very high amount on film marketing.