How much does he earn as Park Seo Joon?

Park Seo Joon is one of the favorite actors of Korean dramas, how much money has he managed to earn during his career?

The Seoul city native made his debut in Korean entertainment in 2012 with the movie “Perfect Game,” since then he has gained recognition over the years. So far, he has filmed 13 dramas and 7 films, including “She Was Pretty”, “Itaweon Class” and “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?” Among others. Learn about the fortune of the Korean idol.

At 31 years old (32 in Korean age), Park Seo Joon has won the hearts of his fans and has managed to build a great career in just 8 years, currently working under the Awesome ENT agency, founded by the manager he has had. always. The Korean actor’s talent is due to his studies at the Seoul Institute of the Arts.

He is also noted for having skills in fencing, horsemanship, and aikido, a traditional martial art from Japan. His economic status is very accessible, recently it was announced that he acquired a five-story building with a value of 9 million dollars in the famous Gangnam neighborhood, this investment aims to rent the apartments to the stylists who work with him, as a form of support in the face of the health crisis, you could also use it as your center of operations.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES PARK SEO JOON HAVE?

The Korean actor began to gain fame with the series “She Was Pretty”, his contract allowed him to earn 5,000 dollars per episode, managing to accumulate a sum of half a million greenbacks. Since then, his income is said to range from 10,000 to 15,000.

His manly side and his influence on Korean entertainment have allowed him to be the face and ambassador of renowned brands such as Blanc Mont, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino’s Pizza, advertising contracts have generated monetary income of almost 400 thousand dollars. His fortune has also grown thanks to his solo projects, as Park Seo Joon showed his facet as a YouTuber by opening his own channel on the platform and having 1 million subscribers earned him a golden plaque and earning $ 5,000.

His place of residence is at the height of his economic and drama star status, since his apartment is valued at $ 250,000, has all the services and is an ecological building.

Regarding fashion, Park Seo Joon ends up investing between 170 and 3900 dollars in clothes and sets, since he wears luxurious brands such as Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Supreme and Tomy Hilfiger, although some of his outfits could be courtesy by being one of their ambassadors.

In footwear, he can spend between 129 and 2,000 dollars and in accessories and jewelry 3,400. Among his gadgets, Park Seo Joon spends 2,000 dollars in the Apple brand. His money also goes to charity and in the current pandemic he donated 800 thousand dollars. to help fight the health crisis. Park Seo Joon’s 8-year track record has allowed him to build his wealth and own some properties.



