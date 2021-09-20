How Much Does Apple Give Me For My Old iPhone When I Buy The iPhone 13

iPhone 13: One more year Apple has presented to the world its new range of mobile devices: the iPhone 13. Everyone is queuing to reserve theirs, whatever the model is, and that will help Apple to know how many terminals it needs to deliver them to their owners in the first batch of shipments. But for users it is also being an important moment, especially for those who want to know how much Apple will give them for their old mobile to acquire the iPhone 13.

These are the conditions of Apple’s Renove Plan

Everyone knows Apple’s commitment to caring for the planet. The firm emphasizes whenever it can when it talks about its products, which it already builds with recycled materials. In addition, he is aware that if you change your mobile you do not need an old one stored in the drawer, so it is best to recycle it in this sense.

That is why we are going to take a look at the Trade In system that has already been updated with the prices of the terminals to be given as the ones to be bought. We will tell you how much Apple will give you for each type of phone, which have a lot of difference between them if you look closely at the table that accompanies the following image.

As you can see, these are the maximum prices that the bitten apple gives you for your old mobile. Of the entire list, of course, the one that is worth the most is the iPhone 12 Pro Max for which they can give you no less than 715 euros at most. Of the rest of the iPhone 12 family, the one that has the least value is the Mini with its 415 euros, only 10 euros less than if you send your iPhone 11 Pro.

The funny thing is that the company still accepts even the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus model, for which they barely give 40 or 30 euros for the exchange. On the other hand, the company will not give you anything for bringing another mobile phone other than Apple, which will automatically recycle and you will have to pay the full amount of the iPhone 12 you have chosen.

At this point you have to assess whether or not it is worth taking advantage of the Trade In system so that Apple will give you money for your old iPhone since the differences are many. The same happens if you have an Android device, for whatever model it is, the figure will be 0 euros.