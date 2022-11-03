How Much Does a Lion Cost on Tik Tok?

In TikTok, people can donate to their favorite creators in the form of gifts, including things like a lion — but how much does a lion cost in the app? Here’s all you need to know.

Like many social media platforms, TikTok has its own live streaming feature, allowing users who meet certain requirements to go live from their accounts and interact with fans in real time.

TikTok also has its own donation system that allows users to send their favorite creators real money in the form of “gifts” that can be bought with TikTok coins.

Each gift costs a different amount of coins, so naturally, if you want to donate more money to a particular creator, you should send him a more expensive gift.

A lion is just one of the gifts you can send to people in the app, but how much does it cost?

How much does a lion cost on TikTok?

On TikTok, a gift with a lion costs 29,999 coins, which corresponds to about 400 US dollars.

Although many of the gifts you can send to people on TikTok are relatively cheap, leo is one of the most expensive, so if you see this pop—up on a live stream that you watch or post, you will know that someone has donated a significant amount of money.

If you want to give a gift to someone in TikTok (be it a lion or a much smaller gift), you need to buy TikTok coins for real money first.

To do this, go to your profile, click on three lines, then go to Settings and Privacy. Then click on the “Balance” tab and click “Top up” next to your balance.