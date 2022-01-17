How Much Do The Highest Paid CEOs In Video Games Earn?

CEO: The salaries received by managers of companies such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, Activision Blizzard or Take-2 are revealed. GamesOne has published a list that includes the salary received by the CEOs of the most powerful companies in the video game industry. Personalities such as Yves Guillemot and Bobby Kotick, both controversial figures due to accusations of harassment at Ubisoft and Activision, respectively, are just some of the managers that appear on the list. It should be noted that only two of these people are women.

Although he is not among the top ten highest paid, Guillemot himself earns $925,314 for his work as CEO of Ubisoft. Marcin Iwiński and Adam Kiciński, who run CD Projekt, reach $1 million, while Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa receives compensation of $2,839,072. Interestingly, his SEGA counterpart Hajime Satomi charges a bit more: 2,949,168. Square Enix’s Yosuke Matsuda is next, with a whopping 4,169,594.

And who is among the top ten highest paid? Spoiler alert: Bobby Kotick, but not the first. Below you can see the list with the Top 10.

Top 10 highest paid managers

10. Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team17

$10,242,642 (total compensation)

$5,121 (hourly average)

9. Min-Liang Tan, Razer CEO

$10,457,000 (total compensation)

$5,226 (average hourly)

8. Taek-Jin Kim, CEO of Ncsoft

$15,620,773 (total compensation)

$7,810 (average hourly)

7. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive

$18,111,761 (total compensation)

$9,005 (average hourly)

6. John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity

$22,001,733 (total compensation)

$11,000 (average hourly)

5. Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga

$32,003,768 (total compensation)

$16,001 (hourly average)

4. Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA

$34,715,802 (total compensation)

$17,357 (hourly average)

3. Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz

$103,321,052 (total compensation)

$51,660 (hourly average)

2. Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard

$154,613,318 (total compensation)

$77,306 (hourly average)

1. Robert Antokol, CEO of Playtika

1. $372,008,176 (total compensation)

$186,004 (average hourly)