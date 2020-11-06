How much do PS5 games weigh? Spider-Man Final Space

We know the final weight that some of the console’s launch titles will have on the hard drive, which has a capacity of 825 GB.

The launch of the PS5 in just a few days raises questions for those who have had a hard time storing many games on the PlayStation 4 hard drive. For the most part, Sony’s new console does not use a hard drive, but an 825 NVMe SSD GB with a bandwidth capable of transferring around 5.5 GB per second (previously around 100 MB per second) and loading titles at full speed. But how much do games definitely weigh?

After seeing some indications and approximations through PS Store, from The Verge they have been able to anticipate what will be the final weight of several of the launch games available for PlayStation 5. The first thing they make clear is that that 825 GB SSD disc actually about 667 GB of free space for the user; it will not support external SSD output. From that space, this is what the following titles will occupy:

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 32GB

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 50 GB

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered) – 105 GB

Demon’s Souls – 66 GB

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 133 GB

PS5 arrives in Spain on November 19; only online sale if we do not have a reservation

As we can see, weights very similar to what we have seen during the current generation of consoles, although it has been said on more than one occasion that the use of SSD memories will allow developers not to have to duplicate so much data thanks to faster access to that information. It is hoped that in the future this situation will be more visible.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition go on sale this November 12 (November 19 in Europe), but unless we have already reserved a console in store – it is necessary to make an appointment with the provider in question – those who do not have a reserved PlayStation 5 will not be able to go to a store for one: all these purchases must be made online. The measure, determined by Sony, seeks to be strict with social distancing measures and thus avoid crowds in stores.



