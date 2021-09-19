How much do game companies earn?

It has always been wondered by the players how much salary employees in game companies get. Here are the salaries paid by companies…

Game companies have quite a division of labor. These include positions such as graphics, test team, director. The salary issue of people working in the game industry has always been a matter of curiosity by most people. In this content, we have stated the salaries of the big studios.

Salary wages of game companies employees

Rockstar Games

We are facing a big production that releases major productions such as GTA and Red Dead Redemption. When we say Rockstar Games, open world games come to mind first. At this point, he earned quite good income from these productions. The company pays its employees pretty decent numbers.

Developer: $117,805

Senior Quality Assurance: $110,683

Ast Developer: $84,846

Marketing Manager: $102,920

Product Director: $170,112

Ubisoft

We come to Ubisoft, the producer of our second company, the Far Cry series. When we look at the salaries that the company pays to its employees, we see that it is a little higher than Rockstar Games in some parts. When the income from the Assassin’s Creed series is quite high, we can consider it normal.

Developer: $105,377

Senior Quality Assurance: $124,518

Ast Developer: $81,617

Marketing Manager: $104,008

Product Director: $200,584

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, known for its FIFA and Battlefield series, has a long history. He also earns quite a bit of money from the football simulation game he launches every year. At this point, it would not be wrong to say that the company pays quite high fees.

Developer: $132,707

Senior Quality Assurance: $156,414

Junior Developer: $112,214

Marketing Manager: $120,814

Product Director: $218,876

Sony

Sony, which came to the fore with the PlayStation console and its own special productions, presented very popular productions to the players. The company, which keeps its developer salary high, stands out with the amount of salary it pays to its employees.

Developer: $121,000

Senior Quality Assurance: $121,984

Junior Developer: $110,000

Marketing Manager: $102,500

Product Director: $208,271

Konami

Konami, which has made a name for itself with the PES series and Metal Gear Solid, has recently attracted attention with its vision change in the football game. Although the salary budget offered by the company to its employees is low, we can say that it is close to other studios.

Developer: $107,587

Senior Quality Assurance: $127,001

Subordinate Developer: 83,445

Marketing Manager: $106,782

Product Director: $196,025

What do you think about the salary that game companies pay to their employees? Don’t forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!