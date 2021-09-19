How much do game companies earn?

It has always been wondered by the players how much salary employees in game companies get. Here are the salaries paid by companies…
Game companies have quite a division of labor. These include positions such as graphics, test team, director. The salary issue of people working in the game industry has always been a matter of curiosity by most people. In this content, we have stated the salaries of the big studios.
Salary wages of game companies employees
Rockstar Games
We are facing a big production that releases major productions such as GTA and Red Dead Redemption. When we say Rockstar Games, open world games come to mind first. At this point, he earned quite good income from these productions. The company pays its employees pretty decent numbers.
- Developer: $117,805
- Senior Quality Assurance: $110,683
- Ast Developer: $84,846
- Marketing Manager: $102,920
- Product Director: $170,112
Ubisoft
We come to Ubisoft, the producer of our second company, the Far Cry series. When we look at the salaries that the company pays to its employees, we see that it is a little higher than Rockstar Games in some parts. When the income from the Assassin’s Creed series is quite high, we can consider it normal.
- Developer: $105,377
- Senior Quality Assurance: $124,518
- Ast Developer: $81,617
- Marketing Manager: $104,008
- Product Director: $200,584
Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts, known for its FIFA and Battlefield series, has a long history. He also earns quite a bit of money from the football simulation game he launches every year. At this point, it would not be wrong to say that the company pays quite high fees.
- Developer: $132,707
- Senior Quality Assurance: $156,414
- Junior Developer: $112,214
- Marketing Manager: $120,814
- Product Director: $218,876
Sony
Sony, which came to the fore with the PlayStation console and its own special productions, presented very popular productions to the players. The company, which keeps its developer salary high, stands out with the amount of salary it pays to its employees.
- Developer: $121,000
- Senior Quality Assurance: $121,984
- Junior Developer: $110,000
- Marketing Manager: $102,500
- Product Director: $208,271
Konami
Konami, which has made a name for itself with the PES series and Metal Gear Solid, has recently attracted attention with its vision change in the football game. Although the salary budget offered by the company to its employees is low, we can say that it is close to other studios.
- Developer: $107,587
- Senior Quality Assurance: $127,001
- Subordinate Developer: 83,445
- Marketing Manager: $106,782
- Product Director: $196,025
What do you think about the salary that game companies pay to their employees? Don’t forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!