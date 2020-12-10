How much do AirPods Max replacement ear pads cost?

Apple has left us one last interesting thing before closing 2020. It is a gadget that many were waiting for and they are none other than AirPods Max. These are the new headband headphones from Cupertino, but with their arrival there are many unknowns and it is the maintenance and customization of these. Turns out you can change the pads on these, but how much do they cost you?

What the AirPods Max ear pads cost

Many times it is not only the cost of a device that you have to think about. You should also take into account its maintenance, which sometimes even costs you money. Surely you know the case of cars, where periodic reviews sometimes have their extra cost. But we have to talk about technology and in this case one of the latest devices that brings us the bitten apple.

These are the new AirPods Max, the new professional headphones from the firm led by Tim Cook. They are capable of offering you exquisite audio quality and you can even hear ambient noise even when your ears are covered by these headband-shaped speakers. The firm has experience in the sector not only with AirPods, but also with the Dr.Dre series, the well-known studio headphones that many celebrities carry today for their design and audio quality.

But at Apple they already have their own device signed by themselves and with the company’s own design. A surface with metallic finishes, simple, with some details that are reminiscent of the Apple Watch, such as the wheel and the button on one of the speakers. But the firm wants to give a touch of extra personalization with an accessory that also responds to a need: the ear pads.

And is that the AirPods Max pads can be removed and exchanged for others as long as they correspond to the chosen position. So to the 629 euros that you will spend to have your new headphones you will have to add no less than 79 euros more to put the new spare parts that can be in five colors. These respond to those who come to choose with the rest of the structure of the headphones that are, red, blue, green, black and silver. Of course, the two replacement pads come but they are not yet available for immediate purchase.



