How Much Did the OpenSea Hack Initiative Cost?

A “relisting” error that occurred in OpenSea resulted in malicious people taking over various NFTs worth at least $1.3 million. Hackers also seem to have used Tornado Cash to avoid being tracked.

$1.3 Million Hack

The hackers exploited a bug in the OpenSea NFT market and caused a loss of $1.3 million in NFTs. According to the statements, malicious people bought the much more valuable NTs at a very low price and then put them on sale again at very high prices. Besides, the attack took place on January 24 and at least 8 NFTs were affected.

Initial analysis revealed that at least three hackers, one of whom was named ‘jpegdegenlove’, were involved. It is known that the NFT collections affected by the attack are Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats and Cyberkongz. At this point, for example, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT #9991 was purchased for $1,800 and sold for $196,000.

Also, after selling the NFTs, the attackers used Tornado Cash to prevent ETH from being tracked. Interestingly, the hacker jpegdegenlove sent ETH to two of the victims who were affected by the attack, but it should be noted that the amount sent did not cover the losses.

New Target of Hackers NFTs

NFTs seem to have become one of the main targets of attackers in the crypto space. Multiple incidents have been reported recently. This is not surprising given how popular NFTs have become over the past year.

The most significant of these events was when a hacker stole Crypto Apes from OpenSea. Although these funds were frozen after the attack, critics think that the intervention is against the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

On the other hand, another Bored Ape NFT collector lost about $1 million to Discord scammers.

Considering all this, it is thought that NFT marketplaces should devote more time and money to the security situation.